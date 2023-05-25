Avance Clinical Joins Global Heath Summit Campaign For Faster Access To Life-Changing And Life-Saving Therapies

ADELAIDE, AUS, May 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical the leading award-winning Australian and North American CRO that offers the programs ClinicReady and GlobalReady for early phase biotech companies to speed up the path to regulatory approval, has been invited to join the Global Health Summit campaign which will be featured on Reuters.

Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen, Chief Scientific Officer Gabriel Kremmidiotis, and Head of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Jorgen Mould are interviewed in a new Global Health video featured on Reuters news service about the importance of quality clinical trials as part of the drug development process.

The campaign is a collection of interviews and video documentaries, highlighting international business leaders and healthcare specialists from various industries. The series will showcase organisations spearheading specific health initiatives, developing ground-breaking medicine and complex health technologies, and taking on the challenges of both physical and mental health globally.

The Global Health program launches at the upcoming Global Health Summit on 25-27 May 2023 at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva, bringing together 100 leaders and executives from various sectors of the Private and Public Healthcare Industry.

The event will feature round table discussions where participants will discuss strategies, share knowledge and expertise, and identify opportunities for collaboration. This will be complemented by keynote speeches and panel discussions that will explore the latest trends and emerging issues in the healthcare industry.

Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen and Executive VP North American Operations John Mann will be attending the Global Health Summit and Yvonne will be a leading panelist. Avance Clinical is at the cutting edge of clinical trial technology and has recently been ranked as the world leader in DCT technology adoption by GlobalData and Clinical Trial Arena in the CRO sector.

The report found 46% of Avance Clinical's trials incorporated some elements of DCT technologies in 2022 including telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital data collection. The DCT report also noted that Avance Clinical's staff training in the latest technologies was a key factor in the ranking. See the full report here. https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/features/year-in-review-dct-2022/

Avance Clinical's unique clinical offering GlobalReady enables biotechs that have completed early to mid-phases in Australia to rapidly and seamlessly transition to the US in preparation for FDA approvals, all with the one CRO and dedicated teams across both regions, which reduces time and cost and delivers quality data.

There are currently more than 280 Phase III global trials that have conducted their Phase I study in Australia, which demonstrates Australian data acceptability with the FDA and other major regulatory authorities.

More than 40 biotech clients are now taking advantage of Avance Clinical's GlobalReady program.

This seamless GlobalReady journey is designed so biotechs can:

- Take advantage of the Australian early-phase clinical trial landscape (No IND and 43.5% tax rebate)

- Transition or expand into North America for later phases - without changing CROs (retain study knowledge and processes/team)

- Seamlessly operationalize global dose-escalation and dose-expansion trials across the two regions

- Harness significant speed and cost advantages

- Be assured of quality data - transferable and readily acceptable by the FDA and other regulatory authorities

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian and US CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia, New Zealand and the US for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan Awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past three years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 24 years.

Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes. With experience across more than 110 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, IBM Watson and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

www.avancecro.com

