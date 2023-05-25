Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mazda 787B To Demonstrate At 24 Hours Of Le Mans Centenary Anniversary

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced that the Le Mans winning Mazda 787B will be conducting a demonstration run at the Centenary Anniversary of 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The 91st race is due to be held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France from June 7 to 11, 2023.(1)

The Mazda 787B, powered by a four-rotor rotary engine, became the first Japanese car to win the 59th 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1991. The ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest), the event organizer, invited us to conduct this demonstration run. Taking place on June 9 and 10, the car will be driven by Yojiro Terada, who holds a record of 29 appearances at Le Mans.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of 24 Hours of Le Mans, the winning race cars from previous years will be displayed at the Le Mans Museum, located close to the Circuit de la Sarthe, from June 1 until to July 2. The Mazda 787B will also take part in a demonstration run on the short course on the evenings of June 9 and June 10 before the 24 Hours race commences, where it will conduct a full-circuit demonstration run with other iconic Japanese Le Mans winning cars from Toyota Motor Corporation/TOYOTA Gazoo Racing. The Mazda 787B is also scheduled to demonstrate at the Le Mans Classic from June 30 to July 2.

During the Le Mans Centennial race week, there will also be a themed exhibition "Japan Endless Discovery," a collaboration by the JNTO (Japan National Tourism Organization), Toyota and Mazda. In addition to promoting inbound tourism to Japan for spectators of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Japan's carbon neutrality initiatives will be exhibited, and Mazda will present the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV (European specification) equipped with the latest rotary engine technology that functions as an electric generator.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Mazda will continue research based on the company's human-centered philosophy, create more moving experiences for people to enjoy as they move about in their daily lives, and deliver greater enjoyment to everyday life, uplifting and energizing people.

(1) In case of rain or other poor weather conditions, the demonstration laps by Mazda 787B may be cancelled.

For Mazda 787B, visit the website commemorating the 30th anniversary of Mazda's victory at Le Mans. www.mazda.com/en/innovation/lemans30th/

For information on the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, please visit the ACO website. www.24h-lemans.com/en/centenary

