MHI To Release Fully Revamped 3HP Model In "HyperInverter" Series Of Packaged Air-Conditioners For Domestic Market

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 4:44 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

New Unit Achieves Significant Improvements in Installation Flexibility and Weight Reduction for Commercial and Office Applications

- Weight reduced by 27kg, dimensions by approx. 18% in width, 25% in height, 22% in depth

- Quiet operation with compact size of the unit is achieved by optimization of air flow path and air flow volume control

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has undertaken a complete revamp of the 3HP outdoor unit of its "HyperInverter" series of packaged air-conditioners for commercial and office applications. The newly enhanced model features more compact size, enabling greater flexibility in installation, and significantly lighter weight than the earlier model. The new unit will go on sale in the domestic market in June.

The revamped outdoor unit features significantly reduced dimensions compared to its predecessor: 800mm width (-18% approx.), 640mm height (-25% approx.), 290mm depth (-22% approx.). Weight has also been substantially reduced: down 27kg to 43kg. Together, these improvements enable greater flexibility in installation and enhanced convenience for transport and construction. To counteract the larger operating noise that comes with reduced size, air flow path and air flow volume control have been optimized, resulting in one of the industry's quietest(1) outdoor units. In addition, the new unit also achieves high efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions, satisfying the standards of both the 2015 Revised Energy Conservation Act(2), Japan's official standard for evaluating efficiency, and the Act on Promoting Green Procurement(3), the official standard for measuring eco-friendliness.

The newly improved outdoor unit can be combined with any of the current 9 indoor unit types accommodating various usage settings. This includes the FDTV series of ceiling-mounted units with 4-way air outlets equipped with the Company's proprietary draft prevention panels which enable indirect cooling, i.e. air is prevented from blowing directly on people in the room.

The HyperInverter series is available in an expansive lineup encompassing packaged air-conditioners for a broad range of user needs. All models not only provide outstanding efficiency, comfort, and convenience in installation and construction, but also help mitigate environmental impact: for example, through the adoption of the R32 refrigerant having an ozone depletion potential (ODP) of zero and a low global warming potential (GWP)(4).

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to develop eco-friendly, convenient and easily operated products in the packaged air-conditioner market. In this way, the Company will help MHI Group realize its target of a low-carbon society.

(1) Based on JIS B 8616: 2015, which measures the sound power level of noise sources by the sound pressure method.

(2) Formally known as the Act on the Rationalization of Energy Use, this law promotes the achievement of energy efficiency targets by manufacturers of machines and other products. It also sets energy conservation standards for "Top Runner," a program which calls on manufacturers to indicate a product's energy efficiency.

(3) This law was enacted in May 2000 to promote purchases prioritizing products and services that have low environmental impact. It aligns with the Ministry of the Environment's Basic Policy on Promoting Green Procurement.

(4) The lower a product's GWP, the higher is its eco-friendliness. CO2 is assigned a GWP of 1.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com

