Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Community Organisations Seek Strong Human Rights, Labour Rights And Environmental Standards At IPEF Talks This Weekend

Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:30 pm
Press Release: AFTINET

Twenty-eight community organisations representing hundreds of thousands of Australians have written to the Trade Minister about the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) negotiations between Australia, the US and 12 Indo Pacific countries taking place in Detroit this weekend*.

IPEF is a US trade initiative to diversify supply chains away from China. It is not a traditional trade agreement offering market access, but aims to improve human rights, labour rights and environmental standards in the region.

The wide range of organisations includes environment, union, church, aid and development, human rights, public health and other community organisations, including the Australian Conservation Foundation, Amnesty international, the Australian Education Union, the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union, Oxfam Australia, the Sisters of Charity and the Public Health Association of Australia.

“The letter congratulates the labour government on its policies for a more transparent trade negotiation process and commitments to include human rights, labour rights and environmental standards in trade agreements, and asks the government to ensure these policies are implemented in IPEF,” AFTINET Convener Dr Patricia Ranald said today.

“We seeking more transparency in the IPEF process, with public release of agreements and independent evaluation of costs and benefits before they are signed. We also want strong enforceable human rights, labour rights and environmental standards and retention of government rights to regulate the rapidly changing digital domain in the public interest,” said Dr Ranald.

“There is pressure from the US to complete the negotiations by November, and that is a danger that these standards will not be met. US congress members have also criticised the secrecy of the negotiations. They have also criticised the Big Tech companies’ IPEF agenda for deregulation of data flows and digital trade that could prevent governments from regulating to protect consumer privacy and cybersecurity, and from curbing the ability of unregulated Artificial Intelligence to produce deep fake news,” explained Dr Ranald.

We want the Australian government to keep its commitments for greater transparency and high standards in trade agreements and to ensure that agreements do not prevent governments from regulating in the public interest.”

The full letter with endorsements is attached and online here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AFTINET on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Green Light For Global Greenhouse Gas Tracking Network

193 countries have unanimously approved the creation of a global greenhouse gas monitoring mechanism, the World Meteorological Organization has announced... More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Germany Must Change Appalling Living Conditions Of Asylum Seekers

It is incredible that in one of the richest countries in the world, asylum seekers are put in facilities plagued by rats, severe mold, and inadequate hygiene... More>>


NZ Defence Force: Repairing Community Halls & Water Tanks In Tonga

NZ Army personnel have pitched in to help restore community buildings and other structures as Tonga continues to recover from last year’s volcanic eruption and tsunami... More>>


Sufian Siddique: Community Clinics In Bangladesh

In 1998, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a unique community clinic-based health system with the aim of bringing primary health care to everyone in Bangladesh... More>>


UN: Guterres Calls For Global Reset on Climate Change

The world is counting on the G7 bloc of industrialized democracies to demonstrate global leadership and solidarity, said the UN chief... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: On The Global South Efforts To Fix The UN

In anticipation of next month's UN Security Council talks on reforming the inherently archaic and dysfunctional political body, China’s foreign policy chief stated his country's demands... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 