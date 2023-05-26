Singapore-Based Global Schools Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Vikaasa Schools

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF) has announced a strategic partnership with India's Vikaasa schools - a pioneer in ICSE schools in Tamil Nadu state, which currently owns and operates five reputed ICSE schools in Madurai.

The partnership between GSF's personalised and adaptive learning programmes and the 50-year-strong legacy of Vikaasa schools promises to open new avenues of expansion for students in the new-age education driven by data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Vikaasa schools offers education in international curricula like Cambridge IGCSE & ICSE. Their meritorious legacy of academic excellence has run through generations, with many alumni going on to have illustrious careers in high positions in different fields like finance, banking, etc. One alumnus, Mr. Anand Selvakesari, was recently appointed the Chief Operating Officer of Citigroup Inc.

Global Schools Foundation is reputed for offering a range of international opportunities to its students and teachers through collaborations and exchange programmes and University Connect programmes that provide good higher learning opportunities to all. Their students have received offers from Ivy League universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, Harvard and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), among many other leading universities.

GSF's extensive network of international teachers will also be available to Vikaasa teachers, who can expand their skills through collaboration and polish their competencies through professional development courses. In addition, GSF University - the skills and development arm of GSF - will also offer courses to staff to help train them in skills and develop their subject-matter expertise.

"We believe that this GSF partnership will further bolster our existing programmes of student exchange, great academic results, and university counselling to nurture students into global leaders," said Vikaasa's founder, Mr. Biju Sudhakaran. "l am excited to see the positive impact it will have on our student community."

Welcoming the partnership, GSF India Country Director Mr. Ashish Tibdewal said, "We are pleased to be strategically partnering with Vikaasa. The school's rich legacy and incredible commitment to values-based education have produced thousands of success stories at national and international levels. We believe GSF's innovation capabilities will help us accelerate these successes to touch newer heights."

With these partnerships, GSF India now operates 16 top international schools across six cities in India to date.

About GSF

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation, has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries and educates 32,000 students from 70 nationalities. It is a recipient of more than 450 international awards. Its schools provide multiple international curricula, including International Baccalaureate, Cambridge IGCSE, British National Curricula, American common core and IPC.

GSF schools rank high in the list of schools performing well in IB programmes, with over 100 students scoring World Topper (45/45) and Near Perfect Scores (44/45) in the IB Diploma exams. Over 800 of its Cambridge students have scored A and A* in all subjects to date, and 84% of its cohort scored A or A* in all subjects.

