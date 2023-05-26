Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'Fujitsu Technology And Service Vision 2023': Sustainability And Business Converge To Solve Society's Challenges

Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:37 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, May 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today published the "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2023," outlining its outlook and bold proposals for the future of business and society. The report charts a course for businesses to realize "sustainability transformation" through digital innovation, echoing and expanding upon a theme first introduced in last year's Vision.

Issues like climate change, geopolitical tensions, and financial market turmoil pose ongoing challenges to businesses as well as people's livelihoods and well-being. While many seek to resolve these issues through a growing commitment to sustainability, these solutions also offer many opportunities for new business. As the social and business benefits of shifting toward this new paradigm grow increasingly apparent, Fujitsu's report highlights the urgent need for companies to transform to create new value for the environment and society. The "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2023" provides concrete recommendations on how to integrate sustainability and business, the impact of the evolution of technology on business and society, and what actions companies should take to ensure a more sustainable future for humanity.

'Sustainability Transformation': Where business growth and societal issues converge
Many of the greatest challenges facing the world today are complexly interrelated, with developments emerging in specific regions often bearing unforeseen consequences that can resonate throughout the entire world. To ensure their survival, companies facing these realities have an undeniable need to commit to achieving sustainable growth while providing value to the environment and society by reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG), energy consumption, and waste. Fujitsu's report recommends how to integrate the resolution of societal issues with the achievement of business objectives, illustrating in concrete terms the role technology can play in reaching these goals. The report explores this with the following themes:

1. Sustainability = Business
While various external environments have a significant impact on management, many companies perceive the resolution of issues related to sustainability as a business opportunity and consider the transformation of their business into one that brings value to the environment and society as an important management issue. However, compared to digital transformation initiatives, which have already progressed in many businesses, the concept of sustainability transformation, which is transformation to create value for the environment and society, still remains in its infancy. Under these circumstances, leader companies which implement sustainability strategies and produce results are promoting initiatives to integrate sustainability with business. Specifically, they are building a cycle in which their efforts to create environmental and social value resonate with people and create financial value such as improved sales and profitability.

2. Technology vision
Digital innovation plays an important role in enabling corporate sustainability transformation. In the context of digital-driven sustainability transformation, approximately 80% of sustainability leaders see the five areas of automation, experience, innovation, resilience, and trust as critical. Fujitsu is focusing its resources on R&D of five key technologies (AI, networking, computing, converging technologies, data & security) and working to realize technology innovation in each area.

(1) Automation: Collaborate with trusted AI to improve creativity and performance
(2) Experience: Integrate network with AI to improve network quality and maximize potential in a world unrestrained by physical limitations
(3) Innovation: Computing and AI enable total innovation in the digital space
(4) Resilience: Redesign the future with human behavioral traits and converging technologies that combines multiple digital twins
(5) Trust: Connecting everything under security with distributed trust technology

3. Business transformation for a regenerative society
Fujitsu aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable, regenerative society in which the environment, people, and the economy are interconnected in alignment with its purpose: "Make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation." As a partner in sustainability transformation, Fujitsu will work with customers to solve environmental problems, improve people's well-being, and transform business toward the realization of sustainable economic growth, with Fujitsu Uvance playing a central role in realizing a sustainable world.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Green Light For Global Greenhouse Gas Tracking Network

193 countries have unanimously approved the creation of a global greenhouse gas monitoring mechanism, the World Meteorological Organization has announced... More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Germany Must Change Appalling Living Conditions Of Asylum Seekers

It is incredible that in one of the richest countries in the world, asylum seekers are put in facilities plagued by rats, severe mold, and inadequate hygiene... More>>


NZ Defence Force: Repairing Community Halls & Water Tanks In Tonga

NZ Army personnel have pitched in to help restore community buildings and other structures as Tonga continues to recover from last year’s volcanic eruption and tsunami... More>>


Sufian Siddique: Community Clinics In Bangladesh

In 1998, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a unique community clinic-based health system with the aim of bringing primary health care to everyone in Bangladesh... More>>


UN: Guterres Calls For Global Reset on Climate Change

The world is counting on the G7 bloc of industrialized democracies to demonstrate global leadership and solidarity, said the UN chief... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: On The Global South Efforts To Fix The UN

In anticipation of next month's UN Security Council talks on reforming the inherently archaic and dysfunctional political body, China’s foreign policy chief stated his country's demands... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 