INVEST Fair 2023: Grow Your Money Lahh! To Be Held On 3rd & 4th June 2023 In Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Two-day physical event featuring 50+ speakers, 50 sessions, and 20+ exhibitors will be held on June 3rd and 4th, 2023 at Mid Valley Exhibition Center Hall 1

- Guest of Honour Minister of Economy YB Tuan Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli and Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift will deliver their address on Day 1

- The event is jointly organised by ShareInvestor and InvestingNote, and supported by Bursa Malaysia, MSWG (Minority Shareholders Watch Group) and CFA Society Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia's largest independent platform for investor relations, market data tools and investor education, today announced the launch of INVEST Fair, Malaysia's largest investment fair. Under the vibrant theme of "Grow Your Money Lahh!", this year's event encourages participants to "Simplify investing through diversifying assets".

Held from 10am - 9pm on 3rd June (Saturday) and 10am - 7pm on 4th June (Sunday), INVEST Fair will host more than 50 expert speakers from the field of finance and investment. These professionals will share their wealth of knowledge through 50 enriching sessions, covering a broad spectrum of topics including the latest market outlook, sector insights, investment knowledge, trading skills, cryptocurrency, and property investment. Selected sessions will be conducted in Malay and Chinese to inspire all Malaysians to be prudent and savvy investors.

In addition to the enriching sessions and valuable investment insights, more than RM20,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

"We are excited to host INVEST Fair 2023, aiming to provide an interactive and educational platform for both seasoned and novice investors," said Mr Christopher Lee, CEO of ShareInvestor Group, who will deliver the welcome address. "This event is a great opportunity for attendees to gain insights from a rich line-up of experts and to network with key industry players."

Guest of Honour, YB Tuan Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli, Minister of Economy Malaysia will deliver the Ministerial Address at 10am on Saturday 3rd June 2023, after the opening address from Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, the CEO of Bursa Malaysia.

One of the highlights of the two-day event is the special session by Mr Robert P. Miles, an internationally acclaimed keynote presenter, author, and distinguished authority on Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway. He will share his expertise on "How to Become a Value Investor Like Warren Buffett", a must-attend session for all Warren Buffett enthusiasts.

For more information on the event and registration details, please visit our official website at https://my.invest-fair.com/

© Scoop Media

