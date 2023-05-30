Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Toyota: Sales, Production, And Export Results For April 2023

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 6:55 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

- In April 2023, global sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a rebound from a decline caused by an impact from the tight supply of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year.

- We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202304.html.

