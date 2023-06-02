Ingram Micro Becomes First APJC Cisco Distributor To Achieve Environmental Sustainability Specialisation

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, 2 June, 2023 — Ingram Micro announced today that it has achieved the Environmental Sustainability Specialisation through the Cisco Partner Program. Ingram Micro is the first Cisco Distributor in Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (APJC) to achieve the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation-CESS certification across the region.

The distinction indicates that the company has successfully completed courses created to help partners operationalise environmental sustainability practices. Further, Ingram Micro has made a number of commitments as part of the Cisco Sustainability Pledge. These include:

Educating current and potential partners and customers about circular economy and environmental sustainability principles.

Helping partners and customers identify ways to incorporate environmental sustainability practices into their business.

Supporting employee volunteer work to non-profits striving to build a healthier ecosystem or research initiatives for furthering environmental sustainability goals and efforts.

Supporting Cisco’s environmental sustainability goals, including Cisco’s aim to reach net zero across global Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040.

“Just like Cisco, Ingram Micro believes that sustainability is crucial for enabling an inclusive future for everyone,” said Hope McGarry, Director ASG, Specialty and Commercial, Ingram Micro. “In the current business environment, it comes as no surprise that our partners and customers also recognise its significance. Apart from benefiting the planet, attaining greater levels of sustainability can yield concrete outcomes for our partners such as heightened sales, enhanced brand reputation, and reduced energy expenses.”

“We are thrilled to see Ingram Micro achieve Cisco's Environmental Sustainability Specialisation certification, showcasing their unwavering commitment to sustainability and their impactful efforts towards a better planet. We commend their dedication, and we take pride in having one of our leading distributors aligning with us to provide sustainable solutions that empower our customers and partners to achieve their business goals,” said Rodney Hamill, Managing Director, Partner and Routes to Market Sales, Cisco Australia and New Zealand.

Partners to unlock benefits from CESS certification

As part of the Environmental Sustainability Specialisation, Ingram Micro has signed Cisco’s Sustainability Pledge that supports a commitment made by Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins to have 100 percent product return on end-of-use hardware.

By achieving this specialisation, Ingram Micro is now able to assist Cisco Partners in achieving their own Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation which unlocks a Cisco Takeback Incentive of up to seven per cent additional discount and free takeback services for all displaced customer hardware on registered takeback deals. This incentive is designed to reward partners who pledge to work together with Cisco toward a sustainable future and commit to returning customers' used hardware so it can be responsibly reused and recycled.

“We all have a role to play in paving a path towards a sustainable future, and we believe this certification is a significant step towards helping our company, our partners and customers achieve their goals,” said McGarry.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology and it delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Ingram Micro has deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enabling business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. It also has unrivalled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead.

Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

© Scoop Media

