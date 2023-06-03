Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Christchurch Businessman Gets A Knight Surprise From The Netherlands

Saturday, 3 June 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Frank Van Schaijik

Frank Van Schaijik wearing the Dutch order of chivalry. Photo: Supplied

During a recent celebration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander's birthday, Christchurch businessman Frank Van Schaijik was honoured with the Dutch order of chivalry.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to society, Frank Van Schaijik was bestowed with the prestigious title of Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

The award was presented to him by the newly appointed Netherlands ambassador to New Zealand - Ard van der Vorst at a Netherlands King's Day party held in Christchurch recently.

The Order of Orange-Nassau, established in 1892, is a chivalric order that recognises individuals of Dutch descent who have performed noteworthy acts of merit. It holds the second-highest ranking among Dutch honours, although the Dutch do not use the title "Sir" for its recipients.

Ambassador Ard van der Vorst, while conferring the award, expressed gratitude for Frank Van Schaijik's significant contributions to the Dutch community in New Zealand. Van der Vorst emphasized that Frank has been an integral part of the Dutch community in Christchurch for an extended period.

Frank Van Schaijik, who was taken by surprise, had no prior knowledge of receiving the award until it was announced by Ambassador Ard van der Vorst during the event.

Among Frank's notable achievements are his support for Dutch immigrants and his involvement in establishing the Oranjehof Museum in Foxton. This museum serves as a testament to the experiences of Dutch immigrants in New Zealand.

In addition to his role as managing director at John Jones Steel and his former chairmanship of Steel Construction NZ, Frank is also an ardent supporter of the Crusaders.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Mayor Phil Mauger, previous recipients of the award, including former South Island honorary consul for the Netherlands Gerald van Looy, and Annie van der Dussen, the entertainment manager of the Netherlands Society Christchurch.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Frank Van Schaijik on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ramzy Baroud: How Netanyahu Is Provoking Intifada In West Bank

Netanyahu is not a novice politician who is failing at appeasing all his target audiences simultaneously. He is a right-wing ideologue, who uses the Zionist ideology and religion as the foundation of his political agenda. More>>


IPMSDL: Recognize The Rights Of Brazil’s Indigenous Peoples

Protests have erupted in Sao Paulo after Congress approved PL 490. If passed into law, it would curtail the right of Indigenous Peoples to control their ancestral lands and limit their environmental protection and demarcation. More>>


Erina Haque: Qatar-Bangladesh Liquid Natural Gas Deal

Bangladesh has signed a long-term agreement to import LNG from Qatar at the rate of 1.8 MMT per annum for fifteen years. This is a very important news for Bangladesh. More>>


ETGE: TESLA Must End Its Complicity In China’s Ongoing Uyghur Genocide

Tesla’s expansion in China, its presence in East Turkistan, and its opposition to ‘decoupling’ raises alarms, especially considering the ongoing Uyghur genocide and use of slave/forced labor in Tesla’s supply chains. More>>


Asia Pathways: Reviving Infrastructure Investment As A Driver Of Resilient Development

The development of 'quality infrastructure' that is sustainable and promotes inclusive development is a driving force of economic growth, but current global challenges are undermining the potential for new private sector investment in developing Asia. More>>


Kit Kalrenberg: Brazil Hosting COP30 Points To BRICS-Led Climate Future

In 2025, global climate talks will be convened in Belém, Brazil, a city adjacent to the Amazon. The location could hardly be more symbolic. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 