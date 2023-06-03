Christchurch Businessman Gets A Knight Surprise From The Netherlands

Frank Van Schaijik wearing the Dutch order of chivalry. Photo: Supplied

During a recent celebration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander's birthday, Christchurch businessman Frank Van Schaijik was honoured with the Dutch order of chivalry.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to society, Frank Van Schaijik was bestowed with the prestigious title of Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

The award was presented to him by the newly appointed Netherlands ambassador to New Zealand - Ard van der Vorst at a Netherlands King's Day party held in Christchurch recently.

The Order of Orange-Nassau, established in 1892, is a chivalric order that recognises individuals of Dutch descent who have performed noteworthy acts of merit. It holds the second-highest ranking among Dutch honours, although the Dutch do not use the title "Sir" for its recipients.

Ambassador Ard van der Vorst, while conferring the award, expressed gratitude for Frank Van Schaijik's significant contributions to the Dutch community in New Zealand. Van der Vorst emphasized that Frank has been an integral part of the Dutch community in Christchurch for an extended period.

Frank Van Schaijik, who was taken by surprise, had no prior knowledge of receiving the award until it was announced by Ambassador Ard van der Vorst during the event.

Among Frank's notable achievements are his support for Dutch immigrants and his involvement in establishing the Oranjehof Museum in Foxton. This museum serves as a testament to the experiences of Dutch immigrants in New Zealand.

In addition to his role as managing director at John Jones Steel and his former chairmanship of Steel Construction NZ, Frank is also an ardent supporter of the Crusaders.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Mayor Phil Mauger, previous recipients of the award, including former South Island honorary consul for the Netherlands Gerald van Looy, and Annie van der Dussen, the entertainment manager of the Netherlands Society Christchurch.

