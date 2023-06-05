Fiji Climate Warriors Call For Fossil Fuel Treaty Ahead Of Climate Meeting In Bonn

Fiji - 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors joined the Savura community in Fiji over the weekend, to celebrate Pacific climate leadership and encourage more Pacific governments to back the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty ahead of the Bonn Climate Change Conference next week.

At COP27 in Egypt, Tuvalu and Vanuatu became the first state parties to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non Proliferation Treaty, a global initiative to accelerate an equitable shift away from coal, oil and gas, and towards affordable renewable energy. Since then, a bloc of 6 Pacific nations (Tonga, Fiji, Niue, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Vanuatu) have also signed the Port Vila Call for a Just Transition to a Fossil Free Pacific. The Kingdom of Tonga also recently joined Tuvalu and Vanuatu to call on world leaders to endorse the Fossil Fuel Treaty.

Alisi Rabukawaqa, 350 Pacific Council Elder says, “The future of the Pacific hangs in the balance, and I am proud to see our leaders stepping up to lead the transition away from climate-destroying fossil fuels and towards renewable energy. The mantle of leadership shouldn’t have to fall on those least responsible for this crisis, and yet we have taken it upon ourselves to lead the world in this fight. Vanuatu, Tuvalu and Tonga have publicly called on the rest of the world to sign the treaty to accelerate the phase out of fossil fuels and the transition to renewable energy, and I look forward to my country, Fiji, doing the same.”

