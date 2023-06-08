Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SaaS Inclusology Releases New 2.0 Platform And Proves To Help Companies Achieve DEI Goals In Accelerated Timeline

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

PHOENIX, Arizona, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Inclusology, is a powerful all in one DEI management SaaS platform designed to help companies reduce bias in the workplace and increase employee retention. Last week, the platform released its new version after completing beta testing among 16 companies and thousands of employees across startups, nonprofits, Fortune 500 and 1000 companies etc.

"We are so proud to see Inclusology's work having a positive impact on DEI at a global level in every sized company," says CEO Dr. Cheryl Ingram. "We've tested our software in a number of different companies and we have a good idea of what companies need in order to solve issues related to DEI. Our solution is using demographic data to conduct DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) assessments to analyze, report, benchmark, provide e-learning and development opportunities, certifications, and recommend solutions for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). We're different because we help you put DEI in your DNA and not as a separate initative or program."

The average results of the beta testing have included: increasing employee retention by up to 75%, and improving diverse employee recruitment by up to 25% in a one year time frame.

The company, which has been in beta the last 5 years, offers an all around DEI experience. The product provides the following features:
- A DEI questions banks for auditing/assessment
- Industry DEI benchmarking
- DEI training modules that allow for clients to earn certifications in a number of different areas
- Automated strategic planning
- Direct access to industry professionals

Our goal is to really build a platform that is inclusive of all identities and allows employees a safe and enjoyable work environment no matter their identities.

About Inclusology

Inclusology was founded in 2018 by Dr. Cheryl Ingram and launched the first alpha test in 2019. Since its origin, it has run assessments for companies such as Netflix, Parametrix, and others. The company was founded in Seattle and has since moved its HQ to Omaha, NE. Inclusology's mission is to make the workplace all inclusive and safe for everyone. The company currently has 5 full time employees with a combined experience of over 40 years in the industry. They have previously raised 1.2 million dollars through a pree-seed and seed round. They are currently raising a 2 million dollar bridge round to close their Pre-Series A.

If you'd like to learn more about or have a free demo please contact the company directly by filling out an info form HERE (www.inclusology.com/contact-and-support) or scheduling time for a demo HERE. For additional information you can contact the company at info@inclusology.com.

