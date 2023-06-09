One Year On The Move: IOM Hungary's Newest Findings On The Ukraine Refugee Crisis From The Field

Budapest, 6 June 2023 – More than 5.2 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to the Russian war in Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million have fled to safety across international borders such as Hungary’s. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) carries out regular surveys with displaced persons fleeing to Hungary from the war in Ukraine in order to better understand the current trends, and based on this information, how to best respond to the changing needs of its beneficiaries. IOM Hungary’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Report for Quarter 1 contains the following key findings:

60% of those currently arriving from Ukraine do not know where to turn for information upon arrival;

77% of those arriving are women, with higher education (65%) and foreign language skills (63%);

Practical needs upon arrival were highlighted by transport, accommodation and financial support;

Information needs upon arrival concerned financial support to better cope with displacement, accommodation support and employment ;

concerned to better cope with displacement, support and ; 43% of those surveyed upon arrival had no intention to move on from Hungary until the situation at home is resolved, while 36% intended to soon move on to another country;

while 36% intended to soon move on to another country; Top types of assistance received in Hungary: * transportation , food, accommodation; and

, food, accommodation; and Top inclusion challenges in Hungary: * language, financial issues, lack of information, housing and services.

* more than one answer possible

The DTM research carried out between 1 January-31 March 2023, two-thirds of which happened at the border train station in Záhony revealed that some of the most pressing practical needs of these displaced persons upon arrival were perceived to be transportation support, general information, accommodation, financial support, employment, legal assistance and food.

Their most pressing information need upon arrival was how to obtain information concerning financial support to better cope with displacement. Another 41% indicated that information on accommodation support, employment (39%), household goods (37%), health services (32%), personal safety (29%), transportation support (29%), legal assistance (21%), school enrolment (20%), and psychological counselling (18%) were most needed.

IOM Hungary Offers Viable Solutions

“IOM has been providing emergency response, transition and recovery support to affected populations in Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict in 2014. As of December 2021, it has assisted over 650,000 vulnerable, internally displaced persons and people in need through its conflict-response projects. The regular DTMs assist us in gauging what the most urgent and differing needs are for the very diverse groups of displaced persons – ethnic Hungarians, Ukrainians, Third Country Nationals, Roma... and enables us to adapt and respond effectively. IOM calls for support for its Crisis Response Plan to support meeting time-critical humanitarian needs and allow for the reprioritization of response activities.” - Dániel Bagaméri, Head of Office, IOM Hungary

Refugee arrivals are first met at border crossings points and border areas by our IOM Hungary field teams that are in place to help translate and distribute information to the arrivals in Ukrainian, Hungarian and English. Based on individual needs assessments, protection screenings, vulnerability appraisals and shelter evaluations, the field teams are able to refer the individuals or groups to the appropriate IOM teams for further information or access to specific services.

Displaced persons are also directed to IOM information sources upon arrival such as at the InfoPoint at the Nyugati Train Station underpass and the Budapest Helps!” Information and Community Centre in Budapest; broadcasts on HelpU Radio; social media channels; the IOM webpage; and to outreach programs directed by partners such as Menedék, Food Bank, Unity Ukrainian Association, the Hungarian Red Cross, Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, the Hungarian Scout Association and UNHCR.

Methodology

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system used to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. Survey forms are utilized to capture data about the main displacement patterns for refugees of any nationality fleeing from Ukraine because of the war. The surveys are conducted in person. The demographic profiles of respondents, and if any, the group they are travelling with, are noted with an emphasis on their intentions relative to the intended final destination; prospects for permanent residence in the country of the survey/first reception; and their most pressing needs at the moment of the interview.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, several DTM surveys have been deployed in countries neighboring Ukraine, and in other countries particularly impacted by the arrival of migrants and refugees from Ukraine. In Hungary, the first DTM was conducted in July 2022. Six DTM reports were completed in 2022. During the first on in 2023 between 1 January and 31 March, 1142 valid surveys were collected by a team of 8 enumerators deployed at 2 primary locations: 29% were done at various sites in Budapest, 71% at Záhony Train Station upon arrival from Ukraine, and one survey was conducted each in the cities of Debrecen and Szekszárd.

The expansion of IOM’s DTM activities in the region has been made possible with financial support from the Council of Europe Development Bank; German Federal Foreign Office; Government of Japan; Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation; Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and United States Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

For more information:

Download Q1 DTM

Find all published reports at https://hungary.iom.int/data-and-resources

Background

Established in 1951, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. IOM is amongst the largest humanitarian actors in the world, and one of the few international organizations directly implementing programs across the humanitarian, development and peace nexus providing comprehensive, holistic and inclusive responses throughout all phases of crises. IOM is committed to saving lives and helping populations move out of harm’s way. We protect and assist those displaced or stranded by crisis, and support populations and their communities to recover. We work to mitigate adverse drivers that force people from their homes, help build resilience and focus on reducing disaster risk so that movement and migration can be a choice.

IOM supports migrants across the world, developing effective responses to the shifting dynamics of migration and, as such, is a key source of advice on migration policy and practice. The organization works in emergency situations, developing the resilience of all people on the move, and particularly those in situations of vulnerability, as well as building capacity within governments to manage all forms and impacts of mobility. The Organization is guided by the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, including upholding human rights for all. Respect for the rights, dignity and well-being of migrants remains paramount.

1. According to January 2023 data extracted from: Ukraine — Internal Displacement Report — General Population Survey Round 12 (16 - 23 January 2023) | Displacement Tracking Matrix (iom.int)

2. According to February 2023 data extracted from: Ukraine emergency | UNHCR

3. If another country - Germany (39%), Austria (16%), Switzerland (7%), other (38%).

