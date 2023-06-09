Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BREATHE! Appreciation & Mixer Ignites Excitement, Setting The Stage For Global Tech Revolution

Friday, 9 June 2023, 5:34 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! Convention, BREATHE! Appreciation & Mixer event, which took place from May 3-5, 2023, at the Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas, was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception as more than one hundred pioneers and emerging tech leaders shook hands, exchanged ideas, and built business relationships in anticipation for the upcoming BREATHE! Convention.

Within attendance of this 3-day networking event included Web3 artists, blockchain developers and startups, venture capitalists, and other business leaders transforming the space of Web3, Blockchain, AI, Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse, DeFi, AR, VR, and other emerging technologies.

"I just want to thank the team for making this one of the most memorable times, not just in Web3 and in this space, but also in my life.. I am extremely inspired and cannot wait to bring all of our artists and talents to the forefront in resting immersive, unique, and bespoke experiences for this event," said Keith Botha, Chief Creative Officer at The Art Department, a Web3 creative agency.

Professionals and pioneers at this event experienced a plethora of unique networking opportunities and previews to BREATHE! Convention taking place later this year, September 13-15 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.

Professionals at the Appreciation & Mixer engaged in multiple activities, including:
- A networking meet-and-greet dinner
- Official previews of BREATHE! Convention, its floor plan, overall message, and goals
- Tours of the showfloor space at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas
- A live pitch session, led by Kurt Walker, Co-Founder at Captal Platforms

A supermajority of emerging tech professionals and pioneers expressed how BREATHE! has opened a pathway for many businesses, groups, and individuals to adopt and thrive on advancements in this space. See below for a video published on the official BREATHE! YouTube Channel capturing attendees' reactions to the Appreciation & Mixer event.

Some advancements discussed at this event include using Web3 based platforms to produce and distribute art around the world, utilizing blockchain to provide better safety and accuracy in day-to-day business operations, and making use of advancements in virtual reality and digital ownership.

"BREATHE! Appreciation & Mixer was a beacon illuminating the bright and boundless possibilities of emerging technologies," stated Stormie Andrews, Co-Founder of BREATHE!. "This was just a taste of the synergy we're bringing together at the convention later this year. We saw a cross-pollination of ideas and potentials, with industry trailblazers working towards shaping the future of work and humanity."

A milestone during the Appreciation & Mixer event came with the solidification of the strategic alliance between BREATHE! Convention and The Green Label Expo, a partnership forged with the shared objective of leading innovative and sustainable practices within the tech sector.

As the countdown to the main event continues, the BREATHE! team gears up to reveal more networking opportunities, unveil renowned keynote speakers, offer cutting-edge breakout sessions, and provide immersive experiences. Moreover, a new digital platform undergoes development to encourage more in-depth connections, dialogue, and collaboration among attendees before the main event.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com for more information on how to register to attend this empowering experience to prepare for the future of work and humanity.

About BREATHE!

Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is an emerging tech event designed to empower you to learn, apply, and thrive with digital transformations in Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more!

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

