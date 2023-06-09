Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PUMA India Partners With Salesfloor To Take The Customer Experience To New Heights

Friday, 9 June 2023, 5:39 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, June 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Salesfloor, the industry-leading customer engagement platform for unified commerce that combines immersive virtual shopping, clienteling and conversational AI, has announced its partnership with sports brand PUMA India. The partnership aims to bolster PUMA's customer relations by integrating and elevating its online and in-store experience with a unique personalized shopping service.

Salesfloor and PUMA have enabled users on its native digital platform Puma.com with a special widget that connects them to store associates or style consultants for instant shopping guidance. Customers shopping online for PUMA products receive personalized consultancy on sizing, styling and product recommendations via seamless online chats, video interactions and 1:1 personalized outreach. India is the first market for the sports brand to implement this solution.

Commenting on the association, Vishal Gupta, Executive Director - Retail at PUMA India, said, "We are happy to have partnered with Salesfloor in building a feature that has brought our online customers closer to our stores, further enhancing their shopping experience on Puma.com. As a brand, we believe in consistently connecting customers with PUMA's products in an experiential manner and this strategic partnership with Salesfloor will be instrumental in our growth agenda for the India market."

Currently, the Salesfloor solution has been launched in 80 PUMA stores in India, following the pilot in the year 2022.

"We noted a positive response and an increase in customer adoption to the personalized shopping feature when we first conducted the Salesfloor pilot at our stores in 2022. We will expand the rollout to more stores in 2023," Gupta added.

"We are excited to partner with PUMA India and be a part of their strategic growth initiatives by enabling them to deliver personalized expert advice across channels," said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor. "By delivering a more targeted and tailored online and in-store experience, PUMA India will enhance customer engagement and loyalty, and ultimately drive business growth."

PUMA has 480 stores, native digital shopping platforms Puma.com and PUMA shopping app in India, catering to the fitness and sporting needs of men, women and children with elevated product offerings. The market is also home to several experiential stores that are immersive brand spaces where shoppers can personalize their PUMA sneakers, athleisure and accessories with state-of-the-art customization machines, besides being privy to global collaborations with select designers and streetwear labels.

As a platform, Salesfloor continues to extend its solution globally, serving retailers across four continents and delivering unparalleled personalized experiences that drive the highest levels of customer satisfaction. This partnership demonstrates Salesfloor's commitment to delivering value to retailers worldwide and helping them achieve growth and success in the competitive retail industry.

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor recently received multiple accolades in the retail world, including Best Breakthrough Technology Solution at the VIP Awards 2023. These awards come on the heels of Salesfloor's recent wave of new customer wins. Salesfloor is the leader in Total Experience Retail Platforms for enterprise retailers. Brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Chico's and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

