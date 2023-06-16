Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stop Peru’s Genocide Bill! Oppose The Corporate-backed Erasure Of Indigenous Identity!

Friday, 16 June 2023, 6:24 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation condemns the attempt to erase the identity and strip away the rights of Indigenous Peoples in Peru.

Peruvian lawmakers are pushing to enact a bill that seeks to strip uncontacted Indigenous Peoples of their rights and revoke already-established Indigenous reserves even for contacted Indigenous groups.

The bill, crafted and being pushed by lawmakers allied with big oil and gas corporations, threatens to open up Indigenous territories to oil and gas drilling and mining and logging activities by foreign-owned companies. If passed, 4 million hectares across 7 Indigenous reserves could lose protection and be opened up for industries.

Perenco, an Anglo-French oil and gas company, has been actively blocking the creation of reserves for Indigenous Peoples and has stated since last year that they are incorporated into the procedure for approving reserves. What is evident by now is that amidst political turmoil in Peru following Pedro Castillo’s ouster, Peruvian bureaucrats are working closely with big oil and gas industries to expel Indigenous Peoples off of their land and extract super-profits. The bill is a blatant land grab without any attempt to conceal it.

Across the world, many Indigenous territories face threats from their governments teaming up with multinational and transnational corporations risking the depletion of forests, mountainous communities, and bodies of water– this is despite the fact that there is a greater need to protect the planet’s biodiversity and curb global warming.

Furthermore, the threat to pull out Indigenous Peoples off of their land in the name of profit is a barbaric act that is no different from the widespread genocide of Indigenous Peoples across the world and throughout our history– a mass murder by use of laws, power, and wealth, and more often than not, these crimes are primarily carried out by the world’s wealthiest powers that seek to juice the world dry of its resources.
 

The International IPMSDL calls on its members, networks, and allies to show their support for the Indigenous Peoples of Peru to ensure this bill is immediately junked.

Read in Spanish and French:

https://www.ipmsdl.org/statement/stop-perus-genocide-bill-oppose-the-corporate-backed-erasure-of-indigenous-identity/

