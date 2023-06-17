Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sudan’s Darfur Spiralling Into Humanitarian Calamity

Saturday, 17 June 2023, 8:45 am
Press Release: United Nations

With the conflict between rival militaries in Sudan entering its third month, the people of Darfur are “trapped in a living nightmare”, the UN’s top aid official has said.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths warned in a statement issued late on Thursday night that conditions in the province were particularly dire: babies dying in hospitals, children and mothers suffering from severe malnutrition, camps for displaced persons burned down and sexual violence on the rise.

He deplored spreading inter-communal violence in Darfur that threatens to reignite the ethnic tensions that stoked deadly conflict there 20 years ago.

 

‘Not again’

The top UN official highlighted reports of ethnic killings in West Darfur’s capital El Geneina and stressed that Darfur was rapidly spiralling into a “humanitarian calamity”.

The world cannot allow this to happen, “not again”, Mr. Griffiths said.

 

Devastating toll

The conflict continues to take a devastating toll on people across the country. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday that an additional 2.5 million are expected to slip into hunger in the coming months.

WFP has provided food aid to nearly one million people in 14 of the country’s 18 states since resuming operations on 3 May; the UN agency plans to expand support to 5.9 million people by the end of the year.

 

UN rights chief calls for accountability

The killers of West Darfur’s Governor Khamis Abdullah Abbakar and their commanders must be held to account for their crime, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said on Friday.

Governor Abbakar was killed on 14 June just hours after he was arrested by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - which for two months has been engaged in heavy fighting against the national army - in West Darfur’s capital El-Geneina, where inter-ethnic violence has risen rapidly since the military showdown began.

The Governor himself belonged to the Massalit community and OHCHR expressed concern about a shocking rise in hate speech in West Darfur against the Massalit and the Nuba ethnic groups.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: 700,000 Ukrainians Affected By Water Shortages From Dam Disaster

UN humanitarians continue bringing life-saving aid to survivors of the flooding from the Kakhovka Dam, but they’ve warned that hundreds of thousands more people in the country’s south face severe water shortages. More>>


United Nations: Polar Scientists Call For More Research Into Rapid Sea Ice Reduction

The World Meteorological Organization says sea ice is reducing at an unprecedented rate, prompting polar scientists to call for an urgent increase in research and observation as rapid changes in the Artic and Antarctic have serious implications for global weather and climate. More>>


The Forever Reef Project: World’s First Living Coral Biobank

The facility marks the world’s first reef backup facility for Great Barrier Reef coral biodiversity threatened by mass bleaching events, and will act as a ‘coral ark’ for reef research and conservation efforts. More>>


United Nations: Sudan’s Darfur Spiralling Into Humanitarian Calamity

Conditions in the province were particularly dire, with babies dying in hospitals, children and mothers suffering from severe malnutrition, camps for displaced persons burned down, and sexual violence on the rise. More>>


Survival International: Peru & Brazil’s Indigenous People Combat “Genocide Bill”

An Indigenous delegation from Brazil has flown to Peru to join forces with Indigenous organizations there in a desperate bid to stop a Congressional bill known as the 'Genocide Bill.' More>>


OHCHR: Peru Violates Child Rape Victim’s Rights

Peru has violated the rights to health and life of an indigenous and rural girl who was raped by her father from age nine until she became pregnant at age 13 by failing to provide her with information and access to legal and safe abortion. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 