Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Foodpro To Support Leading Farming Charity Aussie Helpers In Giving Back To Rural Communities

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 6:45 pm
Press Release: foodpro

20 June 2023| With rural regions across the country continuing to do it tough, Australia’s largest and longest running food manufacturing industry event, foodpro, has announced organisation Aussie Helpers as its charity partner for 2023.

foodpro will support Aussie Helpers in their efforts to fundraise and give back to farming communities.

“Australian farmers are a hugely important part of the food manufacturing supply chain, and as the feedstock to our industry, we want to support them where we can,” said foodpro Product Manager, Felicity Parker.

Aussie Helpers CEO, Tash Kocks, said with back-to-back years of La Nina and flooding, and rains finally come to an end, the onslaught of El Nino for farmers will be just as challenging—if not more so.

“Aussie farmers are tough and resilient, they know there’s no such as thing as perfect climate forecast,” Ms Kocks said. “But a drought during the current economic climate could see many Australian families—already struggling with the cost of living—pay even higher prices for their groceries.

“Many Aussies, including farmers, will go without. If property values drop with the drought and farmers are unable to service their loans due to macro-economic conditions—some farmers will be forced off their land, impacting our food security. As farmers are working hard to prepare for El Nino, we’re also preparing by strengthening our services and our relationships with farming communities.”

Ms Parker added that it was more imperative than ever that food manufacturers and suppliers to the industry, recognise and support rural based businesses.

“Via the partnership with Aussie Helpers, we are looking to raise awareness and funds to support the future of the agricultural sector, which is vital to the operation of food manufacturing in Australia.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from foodpro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Taliban Edicts Suffocating Women & Girls In Afghanistan

Women and girls are denied education beyond primary level, banned from working outside the home in most sectors, prohibited from accessing public baths, parks, and gyms, and moving freely around the country. More>>


Save The Children: 8M People Cut Off From Food Aid in Afghanistan

A large-scale plague of locusts is ravaging Afghanistan’s northern provinces, with 8M people cut off from food aid in the past two months due to funding shortfalls. More>>


United Nations: War Having Stark Impact On Ukrainian Society

With 22% of households in Ukraine spending over a quarter of their monthly income on healthcare, Russia's invasion has also affected living conditions, access to education, livelihoods, food security, and gender equality. More>>


United Nations: Scientists Call For More Research Into Rapid Sea Ice Reduction

The WMO says sea ice is melting at an unprecedented rate, prompting polar scientists to call for an urgent increase in research and observation as rapid changes in the Artic & Antarctic have serious implications for global climate change. More>>


United Nations: Sudan’s Darfur Spiralling Into Humanitarian Calamity

Conditions in the province were particularly dire, with babies dying in hospitals, children and mothers suffering from severe malnutrition, camps for displaced persons burned down, and sexual violence on the rise. More>>


Survival International: Peru & Brazil’s Indigenous People Combat “Genocide Bill”

An Indigenous delegation from Brazil has flown to Peru to join forces with Indigenous organizations there in a desperate bid to stop a Congressional bill known as the 'Genocide Bill.' More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 