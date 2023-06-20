Foodpro To Support Leading Farming Charity Aussie Helpers In Giving Back To Rural Communities

20 June 2023| With rural regions across the country continuing to do it tough, Australia’s largest and longest running food manufacturing industry event, foodpro, has announced organisation Aussie Helpers as its charity partner for 2023.

foodpro will support Aussie Helpers in their efforts to fundraise and give back to farming communities.

“Australian farmers are a hugely important part of the food manufacturing supply chain, and as the feedstock to our industry, we want to support them where we can,” said foodpro Product Manager, Felicity Parker.

Aussie Helpers CEO, Tash Kocks, said with back-to-back years of La Nina and flooding, and rains finally come to an end, the onslaught of El Nino for farmers will be just as challenging—if not more so.

“Aussie farmers are tough and resilient, they know there’s no such as thing as perfect climate forecast,” Ms Kocks said. “But a drought during the current economic climate could see many Australian families—already struggling with the cost of living—pay even higher prices for their groceries.

“Many Aussies, including farmers, will go without. If property values drop with the drought and farmers are unable to service their loans due to macro-economic conditions—some farmers will be forced off their land, impacting our food security. As farmers are working hard to prepare for El Nino, we’re also preparing by strengthening our services and our relationships with farming communities.”

Ms Parker added that it was more imperative than ever that food manufacturers and suppliers to the industry, recognise and support rural based businesses.

“Via the partnership with Aussie Helpers, we are looking to raise awareness and funds to support the future of the agricultural sector, which is vital to the operation of food manufacturing in Australia.

