Indigenous Leadership Is Key To Social Change

The Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) supports the next generation of Indigenous leaders to inspire, collaborate and facilitate change in communities across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific.

In partnership with the University of Auckland, a unique inter-cultural fellowship for social equity, the program works towards Indigenous-led solutions that make a real impact in communities, and advocates for Indigenous leadership and ways of knowing, as the foundation for social change.

Applications are now open for 2024 seeking the next cohort of Indigenous social change leaders to join the program.

During the foundation year, Fellows complete a post-graduate qualification in Social Change Leadership and develop a social change project for implementation. An undergraduate degree is not needed to apply, and the course is fully funded with program participation supported through a stipend.

A key part of the Fellowship is to refine and develop a social change project drawing on the most current Indigenous scholarship from Australia, Aotearoa and around the world.

Upon completion, participants can access opportunities and resources for collaboration with Lifelong Fellows from seven other international Atlantic programs that sustain and grow their initiatives. AFSE is the only Indigenous-led Fellowship program with intake targeted to First Nations communities across Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Nations.

2023 Fellow, Jade Hadfield (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga and Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara), says

“My dream is to live in a world where we privilege Indigenous ways of thinking, knowing, and doing. I'm seeking to build Indigenous capacity…In doing this, I want to recentre our place in the world and make systemic change.”

“Being part of this Fellowship alongside other changemakers doing amazing things has been such a highlight, and the learning content has been life changing. I am committed to building our mana motuhake (self-determination) and enacting our ancestor’s moemoea (visions) of creating just, equitable, and sustainable futures.” - 2022 AFSE Fellow Pania Newton (Waikato, Ngåpuhi, and Te Rarawa)



“My aspiration is to realise the power of the Māori language and worldview as solutions for whanau, wellbeing, sovereignty and leadership.” - 2022 AFSE Fellow Te Awa Puketapu (Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāti Ruapani and Te Atiawa)

Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity have demonstrated experience working with Indigenous communities on projects and making real impact on the ground. They come from a broad range of creative, professional, advocacy and educational backgrounds. Cohorts across programs include lawyers, artists, advocates, business professionals, health practitioners, government officials, academics and researchers.

The 2024 cohort will be the sixth cohort since the program started, and this year AFSE is accepting applications from applicants in the Pacific Island Nations to join the program.

AFSE is one of the seven global and interconnected Atlantic Fellows programs to which the foundation, The Atlantic Philanthropies, has committed more than $US660 million worldwide.

Applications can be made via the AFSE website and close on 5 August 2022 www.socialequity.atlanticfellows.org

