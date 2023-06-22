Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fine Food Australia Returning To Sydney’s International Convention Centre For 2023 – Registrations Now Open

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Fine Food Australia

22 June 2023 | Registrations for The Southern Hemisphere’s ultimate B2B food event, Fine Food Australia, are now open, which this year returns to Sydney.

Supported by Platinum Sponsor MILKLAB, Fine Food Australia is the nation’s only established tradeshow dedicated to all things food will be held at Sydney’s International Convention Centre over four massive days from 11-14 September 2023.

From retail to hospitality, bakery to import and more, the event is once again set to be a world of active discovery for businesses in the industry with visitors this year encouraged to ‘unlock their senses’.

More than 850 Australian and international exhibitors representing the food industry, including foodservice, hospitality, catering, bakery, retail, import, export, distribution and manufacturing will exhibit the latest products, technology and services.

Held over two levels at ICC, the event will also include a series of presentations and informative sessions conducted by industry leaders to educate and engage visitors with latest industry news, trends and more.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fine Food Australia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Ramzy Baroud: Irony Of 'Celebrating' World Refugee Day, Then Blaming Victims

The latest boat disaster tells a much bigger story than the sympathetic news headlines attempted to convey. It is a story of war, poverty, inequality and despair. More>>


Richard Haas: A Tale Of Two Invasions

Thirty-three years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait and the world united to expel Saddam Hussein’s army. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elicited far less global unity, a result of the return of great-power rivalry and declining US prestige. More>>


World Vision: NZ Fails To Reach Refugee Quota Again

“This is the fourth year in a row NZ has not met its refugee quota target. We know Covid-19 played a part and we applaud the steps taken to increase the numbers last year, but there’s still much more we can and should do." More>>


United Nations: Taliban Edicts Suffocating Women & Girls In Afghanistan

Women and girls are denied education beyond primary level, banned from working outside the home in most sectors, prohibited from accessing public baths, parks, and gyms, and moving freely around the country. More>>


Save The Children: 8M People Cut Off From Food Aid in Afghanistan

A large-scale plague of locusts is ravaging Afghanistan’s northern provinces, with 8M people cut off from food aid in the past two months due to funding shortfalls. More>>


United Nations: War Having Stark Impact On Ukrainian Society

With 22% of households in Ukraine spending over a quarter of their monthly income on healthcare, Russia's invasion has also affected living conditions, access to education, livelihoods, food security, and gender equality. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 