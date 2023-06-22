Fine Food Australia Returning To Sydney’s International Convention Centre For 2023 – Registrations Now Open

22 June 2023 | Registrations for The Southern Hemisphere’s ultimate B2B food event, Fine Food Australia, are now open, which this year returns to Sydney.

Supported by Platinum Sponsor MILKLAB, Fine Food Australia is the nation’s only established tradeshow dedicated to all things food will be held at Sydney’s International Convention Centre over four massive days from 11-14 September 2023.

From retail to hospitality, bakery to import and more, the event is once again set to be a world of active discovery for businesses in the industry with visitors this year encouraged to ‘unlock their senses’.

More than 850 Australian and international exhibitors representing the food industry, including foodservice, hospitality, catering, bakery, retail, import, export, distribution and manufacturing will exhibit the latest products, technology and services.

Held over two levels at ICC, the event will also include a series of presentations and informative sessions conducted by industry leaders to educate and engage visitors with latest industry news, trends and more.

© Scoop Media

