Prime Minister Turns Blind Eye To Genocide In Meeting With President Xi

"The Prime Minister has made it clear to China that the genocide of the Uyghurs is not an issue for his government," said Sam Vincent of Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa, responding to Chris Hipkins' meeting with President Xi.

"Hipkins admitted that the human rights issue 'wasn't discussed in great depth' and that New Zealand's position on human rights was simply 'referenced'. It's unclear whether the ongoing genocide of the Uyghurs got any mention at all," said Vincent.

"In 2021, Parliament condemned the atrocities against the Uyghurs as 'severe human rights abuses'. The government understands the scale of these abuses, which are unprecedented in the 21st century. However, Hipkins made no issue out of this with Xi, and he enjoyed what he described as a 'warm relationship and warm conversation' with him."

"It is disturbing to hear our prime minister describe a 'warm relationship' with President Xi, who is one of the chief perpetrators of this genocide. There is a total lack of moral compass here," said Vincent.

"Numerous countries have declared that a genocide is taking place against the Uyghur people - the United States, Canada, France, the UK, and many others. But not New Zealand - at least not yet. Here, export earnings are trumping basic human solidarity," said Vincent.

"President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party won’t stop until the Uyghur people have been erased. If we don’t stand with them, we will regret it forever,” said Vincent.

