Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZ Navy Ship Completes Maritime Patrol In Samoa To Help Protect Fisheries

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

A Royal New Zealand Navy maritime patrol of Samoan waters has pleasingly turned up fishing vessels operating within fishing regulations.

HMNZS Taupo last week completed a 967-nautical mile maritime security and fisheries patrol of Samoa’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at the invitation of the Samoan Government.

Three vessels, which were licensed to fish in Samoan waters, were contacted by radio.

The two larger vessels were boarded while the smallest vessel was visually inspected from HMNZS Taupo. None were subsequently reported to authorities for breaches of fishing regulations.

However, minor safety and equipment infringements were observed on each vessel.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Samara Mankelow said she and the crew were pleased with the results of the operation.

“Illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing is a major issue that threatens sustainable fisheries and the livelihood of Pacific people,” she said.

“We’re very pleased that the vessels we made contact with and boarded were all operating within the regulations.”

Three Samoan Maritime Police, who recently completed training with the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Maritime Training Team, two Samoan Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries officers and one Fisheries New Zealand Fishery Officer joined HMNZS Taupo’s crew of 37 for the patrol.

“Working with our neighbours to patrol their EEZs is an important way of helping them to protect their resources, and it’s gratifying to contribute to the ongoing fight against IUU fishing,” Lieutenant Mankelow said.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) supports Pacific neighbours and organisations such as the Forum Fisheries Agency and Pacific Quadrilateral Defence Coordinating Group by conducting several maritime security and fisheries patrols each year throughout the Pacific, utilising air and sea assets.

Information and evidence is gathered and provided to the relevant Pacific governments and regulatory agencies, which can then seek to prosecute the owners of the fishing vessels engaged in the illegal activity.

HMNZS Taupo will return to New Zealand at the completion of patrols, and further fisheries monitoring will be conducted by the NZDF during the remainder of the year.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
United Nations: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections while aid access remains extremely uncertain. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have crossed into neighbouring countries. More


Mark Mitchell: Behind The Handshakes, NZ Walks An Increasingly Fine Line With China

PM Chris Hipkins anticipated a “diplomatic” meeting with Xi Jinping, who said he placed “great importance” on the relationship with NZ. With bilateral trade worth $40B in 2022 and potentially reaching $50B by 2030, Hipkins stressed his country was open for business. More


United Nations: Security In DR Congo Worsens

M23's withdrawal has been piecemeal, tactical, and political, with the armed group still controlling much of Masisi & Rutshuru, together with the movement of people & goods in these areas. Its recent offensive repositioning raises fears that hostilities could resume at any time. More

Parliamentarians for a Fossil Fuel Free Future: Call For More Measures To Combat Climate Change

The global network of over 700 parliamentarians from 85 countries called on Paris Summit to deliver meaningful progress through urgent delivery of climate finance, debt relief and cancellation, tax reforms, and non-debt-creating financial flows. More



Ramzy Baroud: Irony Of 'Celebrating' World Refugee Day, Then Blaming Victims

The latest boat disaster tells a much bigger story than the sympathetic news headlines attempted to convey. It is a story of war, poverty, inequality and despair. More


Richard Haas: A Tale Of Two Invasions

Thirty-three years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait and the world united to expel Saddam Hussein’s army. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elicited far less global unity, a result of the return of great-power rivalry and declining US prestige. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 