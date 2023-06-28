Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Top Airport Technology Innovation In The World: Winners Of ACI World-Amadeus Awards Released

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Airports Council International

Technology Innovation Awards recognize best technology leadership by airports

Barcelona, 28 June 2023 – During the Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE / WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition, ACI World and Amadeus have revealed the winners of the Technology Innovation Awards, which recognize the top technology projects and leadership by airports around the world.

For the third year, Amadeus and ACI World invited airports globally to submit innovative technology projects and examples of leadership that serve to enhance the passenger journey, drive operational efficiency, or improve processes for employees, travellers, and other stakeholders. Past winners have involved themes such as big data, biometrics, artificial intelligence, and automation.

From submissions received across the globe from airports of all sizes, a panel of external industry experts assessed the technology solutions or innovation leaders. From this, winners were determined in each category:

Best innovation in airport passenger related processes: Incheon Airport - XR Metaverse Services, Connecting Virtuality and Reality

Best innovation in airport operations and installations management: Hong Kong International Airport - Digital Apron and Tower Management System

Best airport innovation leader (individual): Maurice Jenkins, IAP, C.M. – Chief Innovation Officer, Miami International Airport

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General at ACI World said: “Travellers are the centre of the aviation ecosystem, as we would not exist without them. And this remains the foundation of all that we do as we continue to innovate the travel journey and build a sustainable future. Both ACI World and Amadeus continue to advance this, and this is why we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for these awards.

“We thank all the airports who submitted from all corners of the world. From large hubs to small and emerging airports, the global airport community is clearly working hard with partners to elevate the airport experience or operation, leveraging cutting edge technology and creativity. This year’s winners show the best examples in the world and we applaud their exemplary work and vision.”

Elena Avila, EVP Airport and Airline Operations at Amadeus said: “We at Amadeus would like to congratulate this year’s winning airports. The industry has made great progress recently, particularly by applying new technologies like biometrics to improve the passenger experience. Looking forward, we anticipate a need for more fundamental technology transformation. Big challenges like responding to disruption require a whole new level of collaboration and data sharing between airports, airlines and their stakeholders. There’s a huge opportunity to join up the technology platforms underpinning these shared processes so every company involved in aviation can better communicate, share their business logic and work from the same operational view. Ultimately, that’s how we’re going to achieve a step-change and it’s a primary focus for my team.”

