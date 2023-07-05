Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Palestine: ITUC Calls For Immediate Cease-fire And De-escalation In Jenin

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 6:11 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC is gravely concerned at events in the Palestinian city of Jenin, where a large Israeli military operation is under way, with reports of ten people killed and some 100 injured.

The Israeli authorities claim that the attack is due to the city being used as a “safe haven for terrorists”.

On 21 June, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, commenting on an upsurge of violence in the West Bank, condemned all acts of violence against civilians and stated that: “Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence and that perpetrators are held to account.”

“We call for an immediate cease-fire and a de-escalation of this latest round of killing and violence. The cycle of violence is only likely to end when Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land ends.

“The only just outcome is a two-state solution, in line with UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, along with a real economic future for an independent Palestine, to end the suffering of its people,” said Luc Triangle, ITUC Acting General Secretary.

In a statement, the ITUC expresses its solidarity with Palestinian workers and urges action to address workers' rights violations in Palestine.

