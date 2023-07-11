Save The Children Calls For The End Of Cluster Munitions In Ukraine And Around The World

Save the Children is reaffirming its call that all parties to conflict end the use of cluster munitions after Friday’s announcement of U.S. military aid to Ukraine brought new attention to these explosive weapons. Christy Gleason, VP of Policy, Advocacy, & Campaigns at Save the Children US, said:

"Save the Children has long called for warring parties to end the use of cluster munitions in the conflict in Ukraine and around the world. Children in Ukraine have long suffered from the direct and indirect impacts of these weapons. For some, it means they cannot go to class or see a doctor because those facilities are damaged or the trip requires them to cross land contaminated with scattered bomblets. For other children, cluster munitions mean injury - or even death.

"These weapons spread bomblets indiscriminately over large areas, so civilians and civilian infrastructure are easily hit. The bomblets themselves often fail to explode, littering communities with unexploded ordnances. Many children are then killed or injured when they innocently pick up the curious objects. Children’s small bodies are more susceptible to these blast injuries than adults.

"Children and families are suffering under the ongoing and increasing threat of accidentally setting off an explosive.

"Save the Children continues to call on all nations to adopt the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Children need the world to come together to understand the dangers these weapons pose, end their use, and clear these weapons wherever they exist."

