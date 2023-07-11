Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Save The Children Calls For The End Of Cluster Munitions In Ukraine And Around The World

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is reaffirming its call that all parties to conflict end the use of cluster munitions after Friday’s announcement of U.S. military aid to Ukraine brought new attention to these explosive weapons. Christy Gleason, VP of Policy, Advocacy, & Campaigns at Save the Children US, said:

"Save the Children has long called for warring parties to end the use of cluster munitions in the conflict in Ukraine and around the world. Children in Ukraine have long suffered from the direct and indirect impacts of these weapons. For some, it means they cannot go to class or see a doctor because those facilities are damaged or the trip requires them to cross land contaminated with scattered bomblets. For other children, cluster munitions mean injury - or even death.

"These weapons spread bomblets indiscriminately over large areas, so civilians and civilian infrastructure are easily hit. The bomblets themselves often fail to explode, littering communities with unexploded ordnances. Many children are then killed or injured when they innocently pick up the curious objects. Children’s small bodies are more susceptible to these blast injuries than adults.

"Children and families are suffering under the ongoing and increasing threat of accidentally setting off an explosive.

"Save the Children continues to call on all nations to adopt the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Children need the world to come together to understand the dangers these weapons pose, end their use, and clear these weapons wherever they exist."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Transfer Of Oil From Decaying Ship in Yemen Expected To Start Next Week

Carrying over 1.1M barrels of oil, the supertanker FSO Safer was abandoned off Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hudaydah after the civil war broke out in the country in 2015. Withouthout any servicing or maintenance, the vessel has deteriorated significantly, prompting fears of a major environmental disaster. More


UN News: Grim Milestone As Ukraine War Reaches 500-Day Mark

The war began in February 2022 and the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has confirmed that over 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since then, though the real number could be much higher. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Violence Between Tunisians & Migrants In Sfax Must Be Stopped

Controlling Tunisian violence should not be limited to improving field conditions, but should also address the underlying causes of tension by humanely managing migrant flows & combating the country’s growing anti-migrant sentiment. More

Un News: Continued Support For Syria & Other Crisis Regions

Martin Griffiths highlights the need to keep Syrian aid flowing & allow Ukrainian & Russian grain exports to reach global markets amid the ongoing war. He also voices concern over gender-based violence in the DRC & notes the lack of hope over the crisis in Sudan. More


Stuart Littlewood: UK Government Votes To Become Stooge For Israel

The House of Commons has robbed the public of more freedoms in order to shield the apartheid state from criticism by passing the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, which bans Britain’s public bodies from boycotting or divesting from foreign countries and territories. More


UN News: Grain & Fertilizer Deals Indispensable To Global Food Security

António Guterres has reiterated “the importance of full and continued implementation” of the agreements known as the Black Sea Initiative, allowing Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs safe passage to world markets, and the Memorandum of Understanding over fertilizer exports. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 