Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Swiss Rainforest Tribunal To Look Into Borneo Deforestation

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Bruno Manser Fonds

Representatives of the Penan people from Sarawak (Borneo) and other leading experts will come to Basel, Switzerland in August for an event to bear witness to the destruction of Borneo’s forests: The Rainforest Tribunal. The aim of the Tribunal is to take stock after decades of deforestation and ruthless exploitation of the rainforest: What are the consequences for people and the environment?

The Basel Rainforest Tribunal is a political theatre with a presidency, an investigative board, witness hearings and a high-profile jury. It serves the purpose of coming to terms with real events, place them in a larger context, and provide firsthand testimonies from the Indigenous communities of Malaysian Borneo’s remote interior.

www.rainforest-tribunal.org

Taking stock after decades of deforestation

Sarawak, a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo, was the world's largest exporter of tropical timber for 30 years. Today, the primeval forests have been destroyed except for a few remnants which have been defended by its local residents. The peak of deforestation occurred during the 33-year tenure of Abdul Taib Mahmud ("Taib") as Chief Minister of Sarawak.

What are the impacts of deforestation on the lives of Indigenous peoples in the rainforest and its unique biodiversity? Where have the billions of dollars in profits generated from deforestation gone? Why does the Sarawak government still ignore the Penan's land rights demands?

To answer these and other questions, Indigenous delegates and experts from Malaysia as well as from Switzerland, the UK, Denmark and the US will come to Basel on 15 August 2023. There they will testify as witnesses before the Basel Rainforest Tribunal. Taib, now 87 years old, has also been invited in his current role as Governor of Sarawak.

Civil action against the Bruno Manser Fund as background

The Tribunal is chaired by the Swiss economist Kaspar Müller. He is the heirs' representative of the missing Swiss environmentalist Bruno Manser, who disappeared in Sarawak in 2000. Cynthia Gabriel, an internationally renowned anti-corruption expert from Malaysia, is acting as president of the jury.

The Tribunal is being held in response to a civil lawsuit filed five years ago by Taib's daughter Jamilah Taib Murray and her Canadian real estate group (Sakto) against the Bruno Manser Fonds for alleged personal injury. The case will be heard by the Basel Civil Court on 16 August 2023.

The Basel Rainforest Tribunal

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Scala Basel, Freie Strasse 89, Basel (Switzerland)

Language: English with simultaneous translation into German and French

Admission: CHF 120.- including lunch (CHF 40.- for people in education)

www.rainforest-tribunal.org

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bruno Manser Fonds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Transfer Of Oil From Decaying Ship in Yemen Expected To Start Next Week

Carrying over 1.1M barrels of oil, the supertanker FSO Safer was abandoned off Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hudaydah after the civil war broke out in the country in 2015. Withouthout any servicing or maintenance, the vessel has deteriorated significantly, prompting fears of a major environmental disaster. More


UN News: Grim Milestone As Ukraine War Reaches 500-Day Mark

The war began in February 2022 and the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has confirmed that over 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since then, though the real number could be much higher. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Violence Between Tunisians & Migrants In Sfax Must Be Stopped

Controlling Tunisian violence should not be limited to improving field conditions, but should also address the underlying causes of tension by humanely managing migrant flows & combating the country’s growing anti-migrant sentiment. More

Un News: Continued Support For Syria & Other Crisis Regions

Martin Griffiths highlights the need to keep Syrian aid flowing & allow Ukrainian & Russian grain exports to reach global markets amid the ongoing war. He also voices concern over gender-based violence in the DRC & notes the lack of hope over the crisis in Sudan. More


Stuart Littlewood: UK Government Votes To Become Stooge For Israel

The House of Commons has robbed the public of more freedoms in order to shield the apartheid state from criticism by passing the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, which bans Britain’s public bodies from boycotting or divesting from foreign countries and territories. More


UN News: Grain & Fertilizer Deals Indispensable To Global Food Security

António Guterres has reiterated “the importance of full and continued implementation” of the agreements known as the Black Sea Initiative, allowing Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs safe passage to world markets, and the Memorandum of Understanding over fertilizer exports. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 