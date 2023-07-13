Rimini Street Foundation Celebrates Its 500th Charitable Donation

LAS VEGAS – July, 13, 2023 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced it is celebrating its 500th charitable donation made to various non-profit organizations around the world through its privately funded philanthropic program, the Rimini Street Foundation.

Reflecting the Value, Hearts and Passion of Rimini Street Employees

The Rimini Street Foundation was founded in 2015 as a formal program to give back to the communities in which employees live and work. As a core pillar of the company values – the 4C’s of Rimini Street – Company, Clients, Colleagues and Community – the Rimini Street Foundation was built on the shared mission of its colleagues to “leave the world a better place than we found it.” To achieve this, the Rimini Street Foundation provides financial donations, in-kind gifts, and employee volunteer time, each dedicated to serving the community through activities that directly impact the beneficiaries of our partner charities.

Governed by a steering committee of employee volunteers with diverse backgrounds and roles across the company who serve a rotating term, the Rimini Street Foundation selects charities for partnership only after careful consideration and research into the mission and impact of each organization. Corporate-level sponsorships are further vetted by the company’s Global Ethics & Compliance group. With all funding provided by Rimini Street, Inc., and its global subsidiaries, the committee members carry out their duties with a great deal of responsibility and integrity when evaluating and selecting opportunities to share the company’s success.

Extraordinary Programs that Deliver Extraordinary Outcomes

Beyond financial giving, the Rimini Street Foundation focuses on unique opportunities to assist the community with extraordinary, heartfelt acts of service. From deploying 3D printers for colleagues to produce masks for first responders during the pandemic, to launching the RMNI LOVE Grant Program and inviting registered charities to take home part of a $50,000 grant to further their impact in selected geographic regions, the Foundation continually evolves to meet current needs of the community while remaining closely aligned with its core values.

To date, millions of dollars in aid from the company have been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals far and wide, as well as protecting precious wildlife and conserving natural resources. The Rimini Street Foundation also proudly collects smiles, handshakes and memories shared with students, seniors, families, first responders, veterans and new friends from every walk of life with its thousands of employee volunteer hours devoted to uplifting and empowering communities across the globe.

“It is truly an honour to take part in the healing and lifting up of our communities around the world - one donation at a time,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “I am so proud of our colleagues and their passion and commitment to making a difference in the world.”

The Significance of the Milestone Donation Hits Close to Home

The inclusion of employees’ passions makes the Foundation a stand-out amongst the industry. The quarterly Employee Directed Grant Program invites all employees to nominate their favourite charitable organization for funding by the Foundation, sharing the unique opportunity to support a broad variety of local agencies that empower the community.

With Q2 2023 Employee Direct Grant winners announced, Kerri Betts of the Global Ethics & Compliance Team, learned that her nominated charity, Encompass Ministries, a family assistance organization based in Georgia, USA, was selected to receive a $2000 donation.

“This gift is so close to my heart as I was once a recipient of Encompass Ministries’ goodwill. I was going through a tough time in my life, and at one point, didn’t have enough food to put on the table for me and my children. The charity came to the rescue, helping to bridge a gap with much needed resources when I needed it most,” said Betts. “With their support, I was able to get back on my feet and have since gone back several times, not as a client, but as a volunteer. This grant from the Rimini Street Foundation will help others who are where I was years ago, and help others create a path to success and independence.”

Committee chair and founder of the Rimini Street Foundation, Janet Ravin, shared, “Every donation and every hour we’ve dedicated to the communities we support around the world has been an equally rewarding gift to me and our colleagues. Kerri’s story is proof of that. We get back much more than what we give, and we look forward to the next 500 charitable donations and continue in our mission to make the world a better place for all.”

Learn more about the Rimini Street Foundation and the charities supported to date at https://www.riministreet.com/foundation/. Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street’s career page at https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; actions in response to any lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, operational and financial impacts on our business; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 3, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

