ManageEngine To Host The 2023 Australian User Conference In Sydney This September

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: ManageEngine

SYDNEY, Australia — 13 July 2023 — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its Australian User Conference will return to Sydney between 5 and 6 September at the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.

The event provides attendees with the opportunity to hear from senior technology and domain experts through keynote speeches, detailed walk-throughs, live demonstrations, exclusive training sessions, a product certification exam, and one-on-one sessions with our solution experts, enabling customers to discuss and resolve their concerns.

Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine, says that striving for sustainability and innovation in the ever-evolving IT landscape, alongside the delivery of a consistent employee experience without compromising on security, are top-of-mind concerns for the 2023 event.

"We're excited to host our flagship event in Australia at a time when organisations are navigating unprecedented waters," he said. “IT spending is at an all-time high, and game-changing technologies powered by artificial intelligence have become commonplace. On the other hand, skills and resource shortages persist across sectors and cyberthreats are constantly evolving. Our Australian User Conference will provide a valuable opportunity for industry peers to connect face-to-face, share ideas, and learn how to navigate challenges. This will propel their operations, as well as business sectors as a whole, to foster greater efficiency and profitability.”

It will be a two-day event with an IT leadership forum, followed by technical workshops in unified service management, unified endpoint management and security, IT security, identity and access management and IT operations management.

“ManageEngine has been providing businesses across Australia and New Zealand with a wide range of IT management solutions since 2004, with customers across a number of sectors including retail, manufacturing, the public sector and the not-for-profit sector,” said Vinayak Sreedhar, ManageEngine's country manager for Australia. “Continuing to grow and strengthen our customer and partner ecosystem is paramount. As such, it’s fitting that the 2023 Australian User Conference will celebrate long-standing customers and partners in Australia.”

Event Details

Sydney Date: 5-6 September 2023

Time: 9am onwards

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

Event registration is open now! Sign up here.

Agenda

