Council For International Development Annual Conference 2023

Wednesday 20th & Thursday 21st September 2023

New Zealand Parliament & Pipitea Marae

Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand

The Council for International Development (CID) are excited to announce our Annual Conference is coming up on September 20th and 21st in Wellington, featuring our Annual Awards.

This year our annual conference will bring together international NGOs, multilateral organisations, government departments, businesses, social enterprises, independent consultants, academics, and media, from across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

After having the conference predominantly online for the past few years, we are excited to hold it in person this year. In-line with our theme, we want to a create a productive networking space with opportunities to forge new connections and partnerships.

This Year's Key Themes

Covid and inflation have reversed decades of gains in reducing extreme poverty. The likelihood of famines and inequality both between and within countries is on the rise.

As we witness climate impacts on our doorstep, conflicts escalating, geopolitics shifting, and inequality and injustice pervading across the world, deeper and more strategic partnerships are needed. We must prioritise greater collaborations across sectors and between nations.

Discussions will explore opportunities for new and unconventional partnerships; power imbalances and barriers to equal partnerships; strategies for navigating global risks and uncertainties; and ways we can enhance collaboration across different sectors and nations.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The programme is close to finalisation and a number of keynote speakers are about to be publicly announced (with many more to be announced in the next few weeks) including the following:

Kanni Wignaraja - UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific

Professor Steven Ratuva, Director of the Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, University of Canterbury

Siale Ilolahia – Executive Director, Pacific Island Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (PIANGO)

Marc Purcell - CEO, Australian Council for International Development (ACFID)

Robert Oliver MNZM – Executive Director, Pacific Island Food Revolution (PIFR)

For further information on registrations for Conference and the Official Dinner, and Annual Collaboration and Photo Awards, please click here

