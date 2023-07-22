Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WFP Staffer Shot And Killed In Yemen

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 10:05 am
Press Release: UN News

A long-serving staffer with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has been shot and killed in Yemen.

Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian national, was working in Turbah, in the country’s southwest. He came under fire on Friday afternoon, and the identify of the assailants is not yet known.

 

Head of Taiz office

WFP released a statement expressing deep sadness at the news, noting that he had only recently arrived in Yemen to assume a new job as head of the agency’s office in Taiz.

Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally-recognized Government has been battling for control of the Arab nation, with Houthi militia, who control the capital and much of northern Yemen.

Taiz is the country’s third largest city and has been under siege by Houthi rebels for around seven years, creating a blockade for essential goods and humanitarian supplies for the city’s residents.

Tens of thousands of civilians have died during the grinding conflict and the UN estimates that 17 million people are still food insecure across Yemen, with projections showing that by the end of this year the number suffering high levels of acute food insecurity could rise to 3.9 million.

Food assistance from WFP is crucial to avoid potential famine and a lingering food security crisis.

 

‘Profound tragedy’

The agency described Mr. Hameidi, who had worked for WFP for 18 years as a “dedicated humanitarian”. He had served previously in Yemen, as well as in Sudan, Syria, and Iraq.

“The loss of our colleague is a profound tragedy for our organization and the humanitarian community,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative and Country Director in Yemen. “Any loss of life in humanitarian service is an unacceptable tragedy.”

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: New Vision For Peace Across Multipolar World

“The post-Cold War period is over, and we are moving towards a new global order and a multipolar world,” António Guterres said. He highlighted geopolitical tensions, grave human rights violations, distrust in public institutions, new conflicts, terrorism, & the weaponization of emerging technologies. More


UN News: Winners Of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize Announced

Established in 1966, the Prize is awarded every five years for achievements in the field of human rights. Previous recipients have included Eleanor Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Denis Mukwege, and the ICRC. More

UN News: Majority Of Women Live In Countries With Large Gender Gaps

Out of 114 countries studied, none has achieved full gender parity & less than 1% of women & girls live in a country with both high women’s empowerment and a small gender gap in areas such as health and education. Meanwhile, 3.1B women & girls live in countries characterised by large empowerment deficits & gender gaps. More


UN News: Health Risks Rise As Heatwave Intensifies Across Europe

The dangers from the heatwave engulfing the northern hemisphere aren’t over yet, the WMO warns. John Nairn, Senior Heat Advisor, said extreme temperatures are poised to grow in frequency, duration, & intensity - “Repeated high night-time temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat." More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 