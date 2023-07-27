Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk after Ghana’s Parliament votes to abolish death penalty

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 6:57 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 26 July 2023

I warmly welcome the passing of a historic bill by Ghana’s Parliament on Tuesday to abolish the death penalty in the country.

As I said during the Biennial High-Level Panel Discussion on the Question of the Death Penalty at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva in February this year, infliction by the State of the death penalty – the most severe and irreversible of punishments – is profoundly difficult to reconcile with human dignity, and with the fundamental right to life. It is an atavistic relic from the past that should be shed in the 21st Century.

Ghana has not carried out a death sentence since 1993. However, at least 170 men and six women remain on death row in the country. Full abolition of the penalty in law will be a welcome relief for them and their families and marks a major milestone.

By amending the Criminal Offences Act, Ghana will become the 29th African country to abolish the death penalty, and the 124th worldwide, strengthening the growing global movement to make the death penalty a thing of the past.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Syria Still Mired In Division

Months of “potentially significant diplomacy” to resolve the crisis in Syria have not yielded any outcomes or political momentum for the war-weary population, both within the country and those displaced outside. More


UN News: Global Food Systems Broken

Mr. Guterres said that in a world of plenty, “it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger.” According to UN estimates, over 780M people experience hunger, almost one-third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted, and nearly 3B people cannot afford healthy diets. More


UN News: Disaster Emergency Underway In Asia-Pacific

In 2022 alone, over 140 disasters struck the region, leading to over 7,500 deaths. They impacted 64M people and caused economic damage estimated at $57B as climate change supercharges disasters. More

Manolo De Los Santos: Cuba Reaffirms Socialism While Reckoning With Its Private Sector

A new generation of revolutionaries is now grappling with the challenge of meeting the needs of Cubans while fostering a socialist project within a global economy. They are doing all this under an intense campaign of maximum pressure from the Biden administration. More


UN News: Empowering Women Through Social Protection

Access to social protection is a fundamental human right, yet a recent UN human rights report shows that numerous women and girls worldwide are still unable to access provisions such as social security payments and pensions. More


UN News: Sustainable Africa Key To Global Security

Top officials have underlined the UN’s commitment to Africa’s development in a dialogue with representatives from NGOs, civil society, academic institutions, & the private sector. Discussions centred around a UN report that recommends ways to bolster collaboration toward achieving SDGs, specifically those on financing for development & affordable green energy. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 