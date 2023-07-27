Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cambodia: UN Rights Chief Regrets ‘Severely Restricted’ Poll & Opposition Clampdown

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday lamented the severe electoral clampdown by the Cambodian Government during the weekend vote, including restrictions on opposition parties, NGOs and media.

In a news release issued by his Office, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, denounced “constant shrinkage” in Cambodia’s democratic space in recent years, which he said is undermining citizen’s fundamental freedoms and their right to participate in the public square.

In the lead up to the elections, Cambodia’s National Election Committee disqualified two leading opposition political parties and, immediately prior to polling day, authorities ordered internet service providers to block social media accounts of three media organizations which they deemed critical of the Government, OHCHR said.

“Opposition political parties, activists, members of the media and others have faced numerous restrictions and reprisals that appear intended to curb political campaigning and to hinder the exercise of fundamental freedoms essential for free and fully participatory elections,” said Mr. Türk.

 

‘A chilling effect’

The UN rights chief also expressed concerns that the restrictions and other intimidatory measures, including some physical attacks, created a “chilling effect”, depriving people of credible news and information sources needed to make informed choices.

According to media reports, Cambodia’s longtime ruling party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen, won an overwhelming number of seats in what was practically an uncontested election.

Multiple news outlets also reported on Wednesday that Hun Sen had announced he will resign and hand over power to his son, who is also the country’s army chief, in early August.

 

‘Address shortcomings’

Mr. Türk called on the Government to address the shortcomings and hold dialogue with all political parties and civil society actors to create an enabling and inclusive civic space for all Cambodians.

“A vibrant strong and inclusive democracy that nurtures and respects a plurality of voices and opinions is fundamental to ensuring the respect and protection of human rights and is key to peaceful social and economic development,” he said.

He also urged Cambodian authorities to boost participation of marginalized groups, including women, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and youth, to foster a more inclusive and representative democracy.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Ramzy Baroud: Is The ‘Unbreakable Bond’ Finally Breaking?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of a 'sacred bond,’ touted the shared experience between both nations as 'unique in scope and quality', and celebrated the common 'values that reach across generations.' But such theatrical language hides an uncomfortable truth - the US/Israeli relationship is changing at a fundamental level.
More


UN News: Guterres Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attempted power grab in Niger, following reports that the democratically elected president is being held by some of his own guards inside his official residence. More


UN News: Over 350,000 Children Missing Out On Cancer Treatment

Treatment remains out of reach for hundreds of thousands of children diagnosed with cancer in low and middle-income countries. Survival of children in these countries is under 30%, compared with over 90% for children in high income countries. More

UN News: Syria Still Mired In Division

Months of “potentially significant diplomacy” to resolve the crisis in Syria have not yielded any outcomes or political momentum for the war-weary population, both within the country and those displaced outside. More


UN News: Global Food Systems Broken

Mr. Guterres said that in a world of plenty, “it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger.” According to UN estimates, over 780M people experience hunger, almost one-third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted, and nearly 3B people cannot afford healthy diets. More


UN News: Disaster Emergency Underway In Asia-Pacific

In 2022 alone, over 140 disasters struck the region, leading to over 7,500 deaths. They impacted 64M people and caused economic damage estimated at $57B as climate change supercharges disasters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 