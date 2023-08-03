Horror Australian Case Reinforces Urgent Call To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over 15 years has shocked and horrified authorities and the public alike.

But New Zealand child protection advocate Child Matters says New Zealanders need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman.

Ex-Police detective, lawyer and now CEO of Child Matters, Jane Searle, says New Zealanders need to understand that just because a person is a professional working with children and have passed vetting processes, that does not guarantee that children are safe.

“We need to strengthen our laws around vetting and training requirements, but we also need to encourage people to be vigilant and ask questions about the policies and practices in place to protect their children,” says Ms Searle.

“We have a plethora of health and safety rules in place, yet we don’t have adequate legislation and processes in place to protect our most vulnerable.

“At the very least, our base requirements need to include adequate training for anyone involved in working with children and young people, regardless of whether it is in a paid or voluntary capacity,” says Ms Searle.

“The need for teachers, childcare workers, doctors, nurses and others to have compulsory child protection training is crucial if we’re to have a society that knows how to protect its children and take action when needed.

Ms Searle says adequate vetting also needs to be in place for volunteers who work with children, including everyone involved with children’s sport.

“However regardless of what vetting and child protection processes are in place, parents and caregivers should know they have a right to ask questions.

“If you use a child care centre or your children belong to a sports club, you have a right to ask if the staff receive Child Protection training. Ask to see their Child Protection Policy and most importantly if you have any concerns, then speak up. If you are not sure what to do, seek advice from organisations who work in this area.

“In every workplace, sporting or community organisation we need to have multiple eyes and ears looking out for our children. If you are in doubt if your organisation has the right processes in place, then ask for support to get it right.

“This type of offending is tragic and confronting, as it exhibits the worse of what humans are capable of. But it needs to motivate us to put the strongest possible measures in place to protect our children and young people” says Ms Searle.

