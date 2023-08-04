Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stop The Internet Shutdowns: Authorities In Senegal Must End Reign Of Censorship

Friday, 4 August 2023, 5:55 am
Press Release: Access Now

In a blatant act of censorship and an affront to the rights of freedom of expression and association online, authorities in Senegal have once again attacked internet access as political tensions rise. Through an open statement, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition are demanding that the government of Senegal immediately stop shutting down the internet, and call on the international community to condemn these acts of digital authoritarianism.

The government’s dangerous weaponization of internet shutdowns and blockings has escalated over recent months, most recently through initiating a mobile internet shutdown across the country on 31 July, and culminating in a TikTok ban on August 2.

“The government of Senegal is balancing on a dangerous authoritarian tightrope right now,” said Bridget Andere, Senior Policy Analyst at Access Now. “Implementing internet shutdowns to prevent political discourse or quash protest is not what a democracy does. Civil society will not allow human rights in Senegal to backslide once again — we are demanding accountability.”

In two of the most recent shutdown instances, the government attempted to justify its actions as “necessary to prevent” the spread of hateful and subversive messages online. Suspending all online speech does not achieve this purported goal.

“Internet shutdowns are a lazy approach to addressing crises, flaming tensions rather than tackling the issues at the core of civil unrest,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “In both the short and long term, arbitrary censorship disrupts and destabilizes a nation, delegitimizing governments.”

Read the open statement.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence a& the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More


UN News: Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the Darién jungle on the border between Colombia & Panama and its infamous and so-called Darién Gap, is an arduous undertaking, involving hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More

UN News: Immediate Action Needed To Avert Food Crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan faces a severe humanitarian crisis unless immediate action is taken to address food insecurity & climate challenges. Scaled-up and sustained action is needed to respond to the ongoing hunger crisis to avoid further setbacks and to mitigate future crises. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Fourth Country In The Sahel To Experience Anti-Western Coup

The coup in Niger follows similar coups in Mali (2020 & 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), & Guinea (2021). Each of these coups was led by military officers angered by the presence of French & US troops and by the permanent economic crises inflicted on their countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 