Jyvaskyla, TGR-WRT, & Toyota Mobility Foundation Sign An LOI For Future Collaboration Towards A Carbon Neutral Society

Friday, 4 August 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The City of Jyvaskyla, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) and Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) towards future collaboration, aiming to achieve a carbon neutral, sustainable and diversified society through community development in harmony with people and nature.

The purpose of the LOI is for the three parties to identify joint initiatives in the short and medium/long term that will contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral, sustainable and diversified society, centered around a new TGR-WRT Development Center to be established in Jyvaskyla, Finland.

The City of Jyvaskyla is situated in the heart of the Central Finland lake district. With a population of 146,000 Jyvaskyla is the seventh largest city in Finland and is one of Finland's most popular cities to live in. Jyvaskyla is considered the capital of sport in Finland, as well as being a youthful city with its dynamic universities and businesses.

TGR-WRT has been based near the city of Jyvaskyla since Toyota returned to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2017, during which time it has built a strong relationship with the city. The new TGR-WRT Development Center will not only play a central role in the operation of the WRC activities, but will also be a new base for developing 'ever better cars' in Europe, utilising the variable surface test roads available in the Jyvaskyla area. The Development Center will also aim to reduce the CO2 emitted by entire TGR-WRT's WRC activities through decarbonizing and emissions reduction initiatives developed with the city of Jyvaskyla and TMF and offset CO2 emissions through the introduction of wooden buildings with carbon storage benefits, forest protection through bio-diversity enrichment and continuous cover management, and private power generation facilities and mobility using hydrogen.

Timo Koivisto (Mayor of Jyvaskyla)
"This is a great day for our growing city. For Jyvaskyla this partnership opens up new opportunities where the pursuit of sustainable development, a carbon-neutral future and data-driven mobility is concerned. In terms of its size, location and institutions of higher education, its competence base, Jyvaskyla is an ideal partner as regards the development of future solutions. We are also genuinely proud of the fact that one of the world's largest car manufacturers, Toyota, is strengthening its presence in our city."

Yuichiro Haruna (CEO of TGR-WRT)
"Jyvaskyla has been home to TGR-WRT for the past eight years and a big part of the success we have achieved. In realizing our new TGR-WRT Development Center here in Jyvaskyla, we also want to be a good neighbour to the local community. Through the guidance of our Chairman, Akio Toyoda, we began discussion with the City of Jyvaskyla and TMF to explore ideas in support of positive community development. With the signing of this LOI today, we start working together to plan, develop and realise these goals."

Shigeru Hayakawa (Deputy Chairman of Board Directors of TMF)
"TMF is very much honored to have been given the opportunity to participate in the Community Creation Project here at Jyvaskyla, where our World Rally Team is located. It is our priority to listen very carefully to the City's intention, to contribute to create a community that harmonizes very well with people and nature. We sincerely hope to work together and realize the project that best fits with the characteristics of the City of Jyvaskyla, the capital of sports, the culture and art, full of beautiful lakes and forests, and many promising students."

TMF was established in August 2014 by the Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) to support the development of a more mobile society in which everyone can move freely. The Foundation underscores TMC's on-going commitment to continuous improvement and respect for people. It utilizes Toyota's expertise and technologies to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. TMF works in partnership with universities, governments, non-profits, research institutions and other organizations, creating programs that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address mobility issues around the world.
Know more: https://toyotamobilityfoundation.org/

