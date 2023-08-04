Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado On Killings During Police Operations In Brazil

We are deeply shocked by the high number of killings over the past week in Brazil, where at least 45 people were killed in different parts of the country during police operations allegedly aimed at combatting drug trafficking and organised crime. These figures make it one of the bloodiest weeks in many years.

These killings follow other cases of police violence and alleged extrajudicial executions reported in recent years in circumstances that were never fully clarified and those responsible were not held to account.

In recent years, overall deaths in police operations in Brazil have decreased to some extent, but deaths of Brazilians of African descent at the hands of police have increased – the already existing gap is growing further.

We call upon the authorities to conduct an independent, thorough and impartial investigation into all these killings, in line with international human rights standards, and for all those responsible to be held accountable. These new cases reinforce the urgent need to develop and implement adequate policies and practices to prevent human rights violations during police operations.

We also remind the Brazilian authorities that force is not to be used unless strictly necessary and in full compliance with the principles of legality, precaution, and proportionality.

