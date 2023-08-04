Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ceasefire Between Government & ELN in Colombia

Friday, 4 August 2023, 8:03 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN Secretary-General congratulated the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) on the start of their bilateral ceasefire which entered into force on Thursday, his spokesperson said in a statement.

The six-month truce between the authorities and the largest remaining rebel group in the country followed 10 months of negotiations and marks the next step in an ongoing peace process.

“By adhering to the ceasefire in good faith and with a clear commitment to alleviating the suffering of civilians, the parties can significantly reduce violence while enhancing trust at the peace table,” the statement said.

The Secretary-General also praised the establishment of the National Participation Committee, launched in tandem with the ceasefire.

Peace efforts advancing

He underlined the UN’s readiness “to support the critically important work of the National Participation Committee in facilitating the inclusive participation of Colombian society in the peace process.”

“Colombia’s persistent efforts to expand peace through dialogue are advancing,” the UN chief said, urging the international community to support these initiatives both politically and through support for the implementation of agreements.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia will monitor the ceasefire, following the unanimous adoption of a resolution by the Security Council on Wednesday, which also authorized the deployment of up to 68 additional international observers.

“In accordance with the mandate given to it yesterday by the Security Council, the Verification Mission is ready to do its part in the monitoring and verification of the ceasefire,” the statement said.

The UN Mission was established following the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian Government and the FARC rebel group, which ended more than 50 years of civil war.

The ELN and another group, EMC, did not sign onto the accord.

The Security Council also expressed willingness to consider mandating the UN Mission to monitor a ceasefire with EMC “when the Secretary-General confirms a ceasefire including appropriate verification protocols has been reached”.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence a& the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More


UN News: Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the Darién jungle on the border between Colombia & Panama and its infamous and so-called Darién Gap, is an arduous undertaking, involving hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More

UN News: Immediate Action Needed To Avert Food Crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan faces a severe humanitarian crisis unless immediate action is taken to address food insecurity & climate challenges. Scaled-up and sustained action is needed to respond to the ongoing hunger crisis to avoid further setbacks and to mitigate future crises. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Fourth Country In The Sahel To Experience Anti-Western Coup

The coup in Niger follows similar coups in Mali (2020 & 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), & Guinea (2021). Each of these coups was led by military officers angered by the presence of French & US troops and by the permanent economic crises inflicted on their countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 