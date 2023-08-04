Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Secretary Vilsack: Innovation And Technology Are Key In Building Resilient Food System

Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: APEC

 

Issued by the 8th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Seattle, The United States, 3 August 2023

As food insecurity grows globally due to the rising costs, conflicts and climate change that disrupt production and supply chains, APEC member economies seek to increase agricultural productivity through innovative technology and sustainable practices.

The number of people going hungry has been gradually rising since 2015. In 2022, food insecurity increased significantly with around 735 million people facing hunger around the world, or 122 million more people than in 2019, before the pandemic.

Agriculture and food ministers around the Asia-Pacific region convened in Seattle on Thursday to step-up measures that will feed an increasing population with limited resources due to the challenges posed by a changing climate.

“It is important to recognize that food and nutrition security requires food be simultaneously available, accessible, stable, as well as affordable,” said Thomas Vilsack, the United States Secretary of Agriculture, as he addressed his counterparts at the opening of the 8th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting in Seattle on Thursday. “Constrictions within any of these components can result in food and nutrition insecurity. ”

“Increasing agricultural productivity is also essential to meeting the needs of a growing global population,” said Secretary Vilsack who is the chair of the meeting. “In order to produce more, while minimizing environmental impacts, we must leverage innovation and foster new ways of doing things.”

“Only by leveraging innovation and science, including biotechnology, can we provide our farmers, fishers, foresters and other producers with the tools they need to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience.”

Secretary Vilsack highlighted that these technological advances must be made accessible to producers of all sizes and types in all parts of the world. ”Open markets and science-driven regulatory regimes are also critical to innovative new technologies being available.”

Secretary Vilsack stressed that climate change adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable agricultural productivity growth are also inextricably linked to food and nutrition security further underscoring the critical role innovation plays in the future to address these challenges.

“Accelerating agricultural productivity growth to reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture is also imperative,” Secretary Vilsack noted. “Without agricultural productivity growth, meeting the world’s current and future food needs would require increased use of natural resources, including the expansion of agriculture into forests and other critical ecosystems.”

“Such an expansion would threaten our ability to meet GHG emissions reduction goals, even if other human activities were dramatically curtailed. The consequences of failing to accelerate agricultural productivity growth could be dire.”

He explained that changes to the agricultural and food systems can only happen at the needed scale and speed if farmers and other rural stakeholders reap the benefits of sustainable climate-smart policies and practices as they strive to maximize their productivity and profitability.

“The time is in fact now, and together we can achieve sustainable, equitable and resilient agri-food systems, which is the premise of our agriculture theme for this host year,” Secretary Vilsack concluded.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UNRWA Appeals For Peace At Palestine Refugee Camp In Lebanon

Thirteen people have been killed and over sixty injured in four days of deadly violence at the largest Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon. The fighting between armed groups at Ein El Helweh has also forced thousands to flee their homes that have been damaged. More


UN News: Ceasefire Between Government & ELN in Colombia

The six-month truce with National Liberation Army (ELN), the largest remaining rebel group in the country, after ten months of negotiations, following the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement which ended over fifty years of civil war. More


UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence and the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More

UN News: Deadly Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the infamous Darién Gap between Colombia & Panama and is an arduous undertaking, involving jungle3 hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More


UN News: Immediate Action Needed To Avert Food Crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan faces a severe humanitarian crisis unless immediate action is taken to address food insecurity & climate challenges. Scaled-up and sustained action is needed to respond to the ongoing hunger crisis to avoid further setbacks and to mitigate future crises. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Fourth Country In The Sahel To Experience Anti-Western Coup

The coup in Niger follows similar coups in Mali (2020 & 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), & Guinea (2021). Each of these coups was led by military officers angered by the presence of French & US troops and by the permanent economic crises inflicted on their countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 