Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Escalating Attacks On Journalists Reflect Decline In Freedoms In Occupied Palestinian Territory

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 6:48 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Euro-Med Monitor: Escalating attacks on journalists reflect decline in freedoms in Occupied Palestinian Territory, require investigation and accountability

Geneva – The targeting and prosecution of journalists in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip is deeply concerning, said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor in a statement, and indicates a serious decline in public freedoms.

Violations against journalists in the Occupied Palestinian Territory have escalated in recent days, culminating on the evening of Saturday 5 August with the injury of journalist Mohammed Abed by Palestinian security forces. Amid the forces’ suppression of a demonstration in the Jenin refugee camp following an armed attack carried out by a Palestinian from Jenin in Tel Aviv, a tear gas grenade was fired directly at Abed’s knee.

Euro-Med Monitor noted that the use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, including journalists, is a violation of human rights, particularly the right to life and physical integrity. The attack comes just one day after the occurrence of multiple violations of press freedom in Gaza, including the detention of Agence France-Presse photojournalist Mohammed al-Baba and independent journalist Bashar Taleb by security personnel dressed in civilian clothing.

Al-Baba and Taleb were in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza to cover demonstrations calling for economic improvement when they were persuaded to board a civilian vehicle. They were taken to the Jabalia camp police station and interrogated for nearly 40 minutes about their presence in the area; police examined their cameras and phones before ultimately releasing the journalists. In a separate incident, independent journalist Ehab Fasfous was stopped by a security officer dressed in civilian clothes, who confiscated Fasfous’ mobile phone and told him to go to the Internal Security Force headquarters to retrieve it. The officer asked Fasfous to leave the area, as the latter was on his way to cover demonstrations in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The aforementioned violations were preceded by violations in the West Bank, in which plainclothes security forces violently assaulted four journalists in front of Hebron University last Thursday. The journalists were documenting a protest by female students calling attention to their own assault inside the university the day before. Among the journalists assaulted were J-Media Agency photographer Abdul Mohsen Shalaldeh, Wattan News Agency and Quds News Network photographer Sari Jaradat, Palestine Today TV reporter Nidal al-Natsheh, and independent journalist Loay Amr.

According to the journalists, about 10 individuals in civilian clothing approached them and asked for their press credentials. When asked to identify themselves, the individuals responded, “This is defiance and thuggery; you have to stop filming,” and threatened to break the journalists’ cameras. One individual tried to forcefully take al-Natsheh’s phone as the reporter was beaten with fists and feet. Al-Natsheh’s camera was eventually confiscated, and the other three journalists were pepper sprayed. Although the identity of the attackers is known, local law enforcement agencies have taken no action against them, indicating official involvement and complicity in the incident.

Authorities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip must investigate these incidents, hold those responsible accountable, and return all confiscated devices and equipment to their rightful owners, said Euro-Med Monitor. The organisation’s statement emphasised the right of journalists to work freely, without fear or intimidation.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor urged authorities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to respect the work of journalists and crews on the ground, adhere to international standards to protect journalists, and stop intimidating members of the press and impeding journalistic work.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Russian Attacks Continue To Affect World’s Most Vulnerable

The Black Sea Initiative enabled the export of millions of metric tons of food from Ukrainian ports. Together with the UN’s parallel accord with Russia on export of food and fertilizer, it is vital for global food security in areas hit hard by conflict and hunger, such as Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, & Yemen. More


UN News: Rising Above Floods In Viet Nam

Extreme weather in October & November 2020 highlighted the vulnerability of the inhabitants of the city of Hu in central Viet Nam to flooding. One man explains how his community has learned to adapt to and mitigate the effects of devastating flooding caused by tropical storms. More


UN News: UNRWA Appeals For Peace At Palestine Refugee Camp In Lebanon

Thirteen people have been killed and over sixty injured in four days of deadly violence at the largest Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon. The fighting between armed groups at Ein El Helweh has also forced thousands to flee their homes that have been damaged. More

UN News: Ceasefire Between Government & ELN in Colombia

The six-month truce with National Liberation Army (ELN), the largest remaining rebel group in the country, after ten months of negotiations, following the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement which ended over fifty years of civil war. More


UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence and the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More


UN News: Deadly Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the infamous Darién Gap between Colombia & Panama and is an arduous undertaking, involving jungle3 hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 