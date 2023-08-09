Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

States Must Support Leadership Roles Of Indigenous Youth: UN Expert

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 7:21 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples

9 August 2023

GENEVA (8 August 2023) – The importance of ensuring meaningful decision-making for Indigenous Peoples is reliant on their youth, especially young Indigenous women and girls’ leadership and empowerment, a UN expert said today. Ahead of the International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, Cali Tzay urged States to take affirmative action to guarantee their full public and political participation as a crucial element for the realisation of Indigenous People’s right to self-determination. He issued the following statement:

“Indigenous youth are particularly impacted by threats to their rights, livelihoods, and culture, including intergenerational impacts of the negative legacies of colonialism and disproportionate underrepresentation in formal decision-making, affecting even more young Indigenous women and girls. Racism and racial discrimination, stereotypes, and the lack of financial resources, support or engagement by public institutions and private entities remain persistent challenges for meaningful participation of Indigenous youth in decisions affecting them.

As we strive to address climate change and proceed to green transition, it is essential to adopt a human rights-based approach that upholds and integrates fundamental human rights principles, including the rights of Indigenous Peoples into the process. Indigenous youth should have a strong voice in “green transition” projects to address the social and environmental interventions and safeguards needed to protect the rights and livelihoods of Indigenous Peoples when economies shift to sustainable development practices to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

Indigenous youth – especially young women and girls – are active change agents in society and champions of sustainability. Their scientific knowledge has a key role to play in safeguarding ecosystems, combating climate change and ensuring environmental justice and equity.”

Mr. Francisco Cali Tzay, was appointed Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples in March 2020 and took up the role on 1 May 2020. A Mayan Cakchiquel from Guatemala, he has represented indigenous peoples at the United Nations since the early 1980s, addressing human rights violations against indigenous peoples in Guatemala and around the world. 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Russian Attacks Continue To Affect World’s Most Vulnerable

The Black Sea Initiative enabled the export of millions of metric tons of food from Ukrainian ports. Together with the UN’s parallel accord with Russia on export of food and fertilizer, it is vital for global food security in areas hit hard by conflict and hunger, such as Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, & Yemen. More


UN News: Rising Above Floods In Viet Nam

Extreme weather in October & November 2020 highlighted the vulnerability of the inhabitants of the city of Hu in central Viet Nam to flooding. One man explains how his community has learned to adapt to and mitigate the effects of devastating flooding caused by tropical storms. More


UN News: UNRWA Appeals For Peace At Palestine Refugee Camp In Lebanon

Thirteen people have been killed and over sixty injured in four days of deadly violence at the largest Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon. The fighting between armed groups at Ein El Helweh has also forced thousands to flee their homes that have been damaged. More

UN News: Ceasefire Between Government & ELN in Colombia

The six-month truce with National Liberation Army (ELN), the largest remaining rebel group in the country, after ten months of negotiations, following the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement which ended over fifty years of civil war. More


UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence and the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More


UN News: Deadly Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the infamous Darién Gap between Colombia & Panama and is an arduous undertaking, involving jungle3 hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 