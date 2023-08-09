Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pax8 Names Craig Donovan Chief Experience Officer

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: Pax8

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (August 9, 2023 )Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the promotion of Craig Donovan to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This is a newly created position that will align with the evolving needs of the business. In the role, Donovan will lead the company’s new experience team that will focus on enhancing experience with partners, vendors, and customers. Donovan will continue to report to Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer, in his new role.

“Delivering the best-in-class experience for our partners, vendors and customers is Pax8’s top priority,” said Heddy. “Craig has a proven track record of leading partner enablement and services, and I am excited to see how his innovative vision will ignite a stakeholder-centric culture across our entire organisation.”

During his tenure at Pax8, Donovan has been recognised for his pivotal role in fostering a strategic partner-centred approach. Notably, the design of Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations for Pax8's cloud marketplace have played a critical role in enhancing the partner experience. In addition, Donovan developed the company's professional services program, further strengthening the support provided to partners. Lastly, his vision led to the successful launch of Pax8 Academy, aimed at providing comprehensive business and technical development opportunities for partners, empowering them to thrive in the channel.

“I hold a profound passion for the channel and its remarkable contributors of partners, vendors, and customers," stated Donovan. "Pax8 stands at the forefront of innovative ideas, technology, and initiatives that will revolutionise the industry. The formation of the Pax8 Experience Team marks an infinite opportunity for Pax8 to listen and learn with these stakeholders as we build the future of our marketplace. We will use these insights to drive programs and initiatives that foster a more connected ecosystem.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favourite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

