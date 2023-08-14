Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

"Think Business, Think Hong Kong" coming to Paris

Monday, 14 August 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Mega promotion to spotlight benefits of partnering with Hong Kong to tap post-pandemic opportunities in Asia

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will take its mega promotion campaign, Think Business, Think Hong Kong, to Paris on 19 September. The full-day symposium, set to take place at Carrousel du Louvre Paris, will bring together business leaders from Hong Kong and France to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in Asia's new economy and across diverse sectors, including green finance, sustainability, innovation and technology, and more.

As the HKTDC's first large-scale promotion event in Europe after the pandemic, it is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants to explore business cooperation and opportunities.

The HKTDC's Think Business, Think Hong Kong campaign aims to showcase Hong Kong as a resilient business and investment hub and the ideal platform for global businesses to tap opportunities in the thriving Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and wider China and Asia markets.

At the event, Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman, Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR and Mr Olivier Becht, France's Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad will deliver remarks at the symposium's opening session.

A number of high profile speakers will share their insights, including Mr Arnault Castel, Founder of kapok; Mr Dennis Chan, Founder and Creative Director of Qeelin; Mr Jose Maurellet, SC, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association and Des Voeux Chambers; and Mr Wilfred Yiu, Co-Chief Operating Officer & Head of Equities of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

The event will feature thematic sessions on hot topics in business today, including on green finance, opportunities in innovation in Asia and business opportunities in the GBA, and how French companies can capture opportunities through Hong Kong.

There will be extended networking activities, with Hong Kong government officials and business leaders from across sectors, including technology, finance and professional services, taking part in the programme. One-on-one business consultations, on-site business matching with French companies as well as the Hong Kong Dinner provide many opportunities for the business communities of France and Hong Kong to connect.

Strong France-Hong Kong ties

France is an important trading and investment partner of Hong Kong. In 2021, it was Hong Kong's third largest trading partner, export market and import market in the EU. France was also the largest EU investor in Hong Kong at the end of 2020, while Hong Kong was the fourth most popular destination for French investment in Asia. Hong Kong investors also made substantial investments in France, with the city the second largest Asian investor in the country. As of 2022, there are more than 360 French companies in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong an ideal business partner

Hong Kong has been consistently ranked top on economic freedom and competitiveness. Its institutional strengths, including the free trade and investment regimes, a simple and low tax system and free flow of capital and goods offer a favourable business environment for investors.

Beyond trade and finance, Hong Kong offers exciting prospects in innovation and technology (I&T) for French start-ups. Entry into or expansion in Mainland China as well as conducting joint research can help French enterprises further grow their business. With its aim to create an I&T new hub of 30,000 hectares, Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis project also offers many opportunities, which will be highlighted at the symposium.

Hong Kong's strategic location as an international financial, fundraising and investment hub and as the international gateway between Mainland China and the rest of the world presents immense opportunities for French companies seeking to expand in the GBA, Mainland China, Belt and Road countries and ASEAN.

For more information, visit:

https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2023-paris/symposium/en/index.html

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit:www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: De-escalate Tensions In Amhara, Ethiopia

On 4 August, the Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in Amhara after the regional leader said he was no longer able to contain a surge of violence between a local militia and the army over a disputed plan to absorb the regional security forces into the national army. More


UN News: Killing Of Presidential Candidate In Ecuador

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after leaving a campaign rally at a school in Quito on Wednesday evening. The attack occurred just two weeks before the next election and amid an escalation of violence and crime. More


UN News: Nuclear Plant Shuts Down Following Water Leak

The purpose of placing reactor Unit 4 in cold shutdown is to investigate the exact cause of a water leak. The nuclear power plant will move Unit 6 to hot shutdown to continue steam production. More

UN News: Epic Hudson Swim Highlights Importance Of River Health

Lewis Pugh is on a quest to swim the length of the iconic Hudson River to draw attention to the critical importance of healthy river ecosystems to oceans. The 315-mile swim will take him from the river’s source in the Adirondackss to the Atlantic Ocean. More


IPMSDL: International Day Of World’s Indigenous Peoples

Today is a celebration of Indigenous struggles. Amid the historical discrimination, oppression, and erasure, we have come to the international arena to reclaim our rights as peoples. More


Edgardo Ayala: ‘No’ To Sex Education Fuels Pregnancies In Central America

Pregnancies among girls and adolescents continue unabated in Central America, where legislation to prevent them, when it exists, is a dead letter, and governments are influenced by conservative sectors opposed to sex education in schools. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 