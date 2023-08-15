Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
International Entry Opens For The World’s Largest Women’s Marathon, The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2024

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 7:19 am
Press Release: Nagoya Womens Marathon

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon today opened the race entry with an accommodation package as an advance entry for the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2024 for runners living outside Japan. The 2024 version of the ‘largest women’s running festival in the world’ will be held on Sunday, March 10, next year, welcoming 20,000 participants, including 3,500 overseas entrants.

Launched in 2012, the Nagoya Women’s Marathon is certified by Guinness World Records as the largest women’s marathon in the world and is a World Athletics Platinum Label race. The 2024 race, to be held five months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is expected to attract special attention and excitement from home and abroad for being the final qualifier for Japan’s women’s marathon team and an opportunity for athletes around the world to test their abilities and gain momentum before the Olympics.

All race participants who reach the finish line will receive a specially designed pendant from global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. as a memento of their achievement. The design of the pendant is different each year, and its unveiling ceremony the day before the race is one of the most popular stage programs at the Marathon EXPO.

One of the special attractions of marathon running is that as long as you are a runner who loves the sport, you can compete with the world’s best athletes, including future Olympians, in the same competition under the same conditions. The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2024 welcomes race entries from women of all ages and levels, from fast runners who want to challenge themselves in a highly competitive race, to runners who are considering competing in a race for the first time in a while, to runners who want to experience what it is like to run an all-women road race (it’s even better than you imagine!).

As an end to Covid-19 as a global health emergency was declared by the WHO, many tourists have been visiting Japan from abroad. Please come to Japan next spring and join the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2024, where you can challenge the 42.195 km with 20,000 other women runners supporting and cheering each other on.

Entry Period for the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2024

  • Race Entry & Accommodation Package (First-come, first-served.)
    10 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, Japan time
  • Race Entry only (A lottery will be held if capacity is exceeded.)
    10 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023 – 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Japan time


Entry Period for the Nagoya Women’s Online Marathon 2024 (Virtual race/ First-come, first served)

  • 10 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023 – 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Japan time
    Event Period: 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2024, Japan time

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

