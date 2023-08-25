Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Kenyan Parliament Must Reject Petition To Ban TikTok

Friday, 25 August 2023, 6:44 am
Press Release: Access Now

Freedom of speech must be protected. Access Now and civil society organizations in Kenya are calling on the Kenyan parliament to reject a petition to ban TikTok presented to the parliament on 15 August by private citizen Bob Ndolo.

The petitioner is alleging that the platform is exposing youth to offensive behavior, vulgar language, and sexually explicit content. Bob Ndolo is pushing for members of parliament to “protect people in Kenya” from this content, claiming it is a threat to Kenya’s religious and moral values.

“Moderating social media content that breaches terms of service and has adverse human rights impact must be evidence-based, not on the whim of moral crusaders seeking to put their individual beliefs above the freedom of millions,” said Bridget Andere, Senior Policy Analyst at Access Now. “Platforms like TikTok are enablers of human rights, how they are regulated has an effect on these rights and must therefore be lawful, necessary, and proportionate.”

The petitioner claims that TikTok’s failure to remove and block allegedly offensive content is due to the Communication of Authority of Kenya’s failure to regulate the platform. While regulation is important, authorities must seek to regulate within legal limits while remaining within the confines of international standards as spelled out by the UN Human Rights Committee in General Comment 34.

“Regulating content that is broadly defined as ‘offensive’ or ‘inappropriate’ sets the stage for overreach — opening the door to further restrictions on rights,” said Jaimee Kokonya, Africa Campaigner at Access Now. “This can lead to an increase in authoritarianism that directly interferes with people’s right to seek, receive, and share information, as well as hold opinions.”

Any actions that seek to limit freedom of expression for the so-called protection of public morality must align with international human rights law principles, not the moral or religious beliefs of individuals. The statement signatories are calling on Kenya’s Public Petitions Committee to:

  • Reject the proposal to ban TikTok;
  • Adopt a holistic and human rights-based approach in line with constitutional and international human rights standards to ensure the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights, while addressing the legitimate concerns surrounding social media use; and
  • Engage in open and inclusive multi-stakeholder dialogue to develop effective and evidence-based approaches to address concerns surrounding social media platforms.

Read the joint statement.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Call For Safe Border Policies & Practices In Greece

Twelve asylum-seekers from Somalia, Eritrea, & Ethiopia, including a six-month-old infant, who had already reached Greek territory, were rounded up by masked men, stripped of their belongings, and forcibly taken to the port of Mytilene in Lesbos on 11 April. Some of them reported they had arrived on the island in a smuggler's boat the day before. More


Stop the Wall Campaign: Palestinian Children In The Crosshairs Of Israeli Apartheid

2,280 Palestinian children have been killed since January 2000. From January to August 2023 Israel has killed at least 38 Palestinian children, injured almost 1,000, and 160 are in Israeli jails. Beyond these shocking numbers and the painful stories behind each case, there is an evident pattern in Israeli policies. More


UN News: Syrians Suffer As Political Stalemate Persists

Last week, the Syrian pound hit an all-time low of 15,500 to the $US, compared with 47 pounds in 2011. Prices for food, medicine, fuel, and other essential goods are spiralling out of control and many families are struggling to get enough to eat. More

Glen Johnson: All Downhill For Zelensky After NATO Summit

In the weeks leading up to last month’s NATO summit the collective West could barely contain its disappointment in Ukraine’s much anticipated counter-offensive. Images of Western military hardware burning on the Pontic-Caspian steppe did little to boost egos in Washington, Brussels, & London. More


INSS Insight: Russian War Exacerbates Demographic Crisis

The invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated Russia’s demographic crisis. Military recruitment and a wave of emigration have aggravated the reality of the low birthrate and life expectancy as young educated men leave and Ukrainian refugees, most of whom are elderly, women, or children, arrive. More


UN News: Taliban Responsible For Revenge Killings & Torture

Between August 2021 and June 2023, the country’s de facto authorities were responsible for 218 extrajudicial killings, 14 enforced disappearances, over 144 instances of torture and ill treatment, and 424 arbitrary arrests and detentions. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 