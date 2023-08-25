Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Niue Raises Concerns Over Fukushima Radioactive Wastewater Release

Friday, 25 August 2023, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Government Of Niue

The Government of Niue is concerned over Japan's release of treated radioactive wastewater from its Fukushima nuclear plant on Thursday.

More than a million tons of ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System) treated nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is planned to be released into the Pacific Ocean over the next 30 years.

Premier of Niue Hon Dalton Tagelagi says Niue has concerns about this release as the impacts to human health and environment are still unclear.

“It’s unfortunate that the Government of Japan has gone ahead with this discharge of nuclear wastewater into the Pacific so soon.

“The majority of Niue are coastal peoples, and the ocean is an integral part of our culture, traditions and livelihoods and we must protect it at all costs.

“As a Pacific Island Forum member, Niue stands with its Pacific brothers and sisters and is of the position that Japan should not have gone ahead with the release so soon until there is enough information available to make a fully informed assessment of what the short-term and long-term impacts are to human health and our environment.

“This release of treated nuclear wastewater is a transboundary and intergenerational issue and similar concerns were shared by other member nations at the recent Pacific Leaders Forum.

“However, given the Government of Japan has pushed ahead with its planned release, we expect to receive continued monitoring results from Japan to show that the initial discharges are safe, including continued independent reviews from The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and others.

“We are committed to preserving our precious natural resources for present and future generations and we call on Japan to reconsider the timing of its nuclear wastewater discharge into our Blue Pacific Continent,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Niue is a signatory to the Treaty of Rarotonga and is legally bound to keep the region free of environmental pollution by radioactive and nuclear waste and other radioactive matter, and to uphold legal obligations to prevent ocean dumping and any action to assist or encourage dumping by other states.

Niue’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is its largest geographical resource and in 2017, Niue declared 40% of its EEZ as a marine protected area.

