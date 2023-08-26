Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Verofax' Transformative Brand & Retail Martech Solution Achieves FTR Approval On Amazon AWS Marketplace

Saturday, 26 August 2023, 6:40 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

DUBAI, Aug 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Verofax, an award-winning Brand & Retail Martech solution provider, has been awarded AWS' Full Technical Review (FTR) and approved for Amazon's AWS Marketplace. As a result, Verofax services will now be available directly for retail and for global brands on the Marketplace, leveraging the unparalleled capabilities of AWS, and turning brand managers into advocates.

Specializing in brand-customer direct engagement by transforming products into a brand's greatest marketing channel with patented technologies such as computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and product digitization, Verofax enables a direct, seamless connection to customers and accesses first-party, real-time customer data to offer personalized brand experiences. The result: brands are able to reduce their cost of customer acquisition, increase promotional marketing ROI (conversion rate) and improve brand loyalty (NPS).

With the AWS FTR approval, Verofax's advanced solutions have received the seal of validation and endorsement from AWS Solutions Architects. This recognition showcases Verofax' commitment to delivering exceptional performance, security, and scalability with their Brand, 'Asset management and traceability platform,' and Retail, 'Verofax omni channel retail automation solution,' worldwide.

Brands that are choosing innovation in working with Verofax benefit from a range of advantages, circumventing traditional marketing channels and elevating customer acquisition rates by up to 60% with costs reduced 20-fold when compared to online Ads. Verofax successfully partners with renowned Fortune 100 brands, including industry giants like Budweiser & Corona, to power global marketing campaigns and create attractive direct-to-consumer experiences.

Rodrigo Cabaleiro, Global Director of Premium Brands, AB InBev said, "Verofax' solution for interactive packaging improved acquisition and engagement during our FIFA World Cup promotion. By turning our products into a direct-to-consumer communication channel we observed higher ROI on promotional marketing and better data-driven decisions."

Moreover, Verofax empowers brands with refreshingly new consumer insight from point of purchase through modality of engagement and the entire customer life-cycle. By leveraging this invaluable, previously unreachable data, brands can deliver exceptional marketing strategies, customer experiences, focus on building unwavering loyalty, and achieving unparalleled commercial success.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved AWS Full Technical Review (FTR) status, which further solidifies Verofax' position as a leading provider of martech solutions. Collaborating with AWS has been instrumental in our journey, and this approval underscores the exceptional capabilities and performance of our software services. Together with AWS, we look forward to delivering unparalleled benefits to our enterprise clients by increasing Marketing ROI, enhancing customer satisfaction, and turning operations data-driven in real-time," said Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax.

Amazon's comprehensive FTR approval involves a rigorous assessment of Verofax' (AWS) architecture, infrastructure and software usability, helping to prove why Verofax is the partner of choice for unlocking revolutionary marketing potential, achieving unmatched cost optimization, and delivering exceptional and unique customer experiences.

Verofax on Amazon's AWS Marketplace:
https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=3f648a7a-3bfe-485d-8e1d-8c967f3f2e4b

About Verofax

Verofax is the leader in product digitization, providing innovative solutions that empower brands, retailers, and governments to secure supply chains and transform customer engagement. Utilizing latest technologies such as blockchain and AI, Verofax offers a comprehensive suite of tools, immersive omni-channel consumer engagement and compliance validation. By leveraging the Verofax solution, brands can ensure supply chains are compliant and sustainable and customers are engaged through every step of the product lifecycle. Please visit www.verofax.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Over 2 Million Children Displaced By Sudan War

Fighting between the Sudanese Army and military rival the Rapid Support Forces which erupted in April has displaced 1.7M children within the country, while over 470,000 have fled across the border, an average of over 700 displaced every hour. More


UN News: No Justice For Myanmar’s Rohingya

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has reiterated the call for accountability and justice for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya driven from their homes in Myanmar by security forces in what has been described as “textbook” ethnic cleansing. More


UN News: Ukrainian People's "Unimaginable Suffering"

Since the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, the conflict has had devastating consequences for civilians. OHCHR has confirmed at least 9,444 civilian deaths, including 545 children, and about 17,000 injuries, among them 1,156 children. More

OHCHR: Call For Safe Border Policies & Practices In Greece

Twelve asylum-seekers, including a six-month-old infant, who had already reached Greek territory, were rounded up by masked men, stripped of their belongings, and forcibly taken to the port of Mytilene in Lesbos on 11 April. Some of them reported they had arrived on the island in a smuggler's boat the day before. More


Stop the Wall Campaign: Palestinian Children In Crosshairs Of Israeli Apartheid

2,280 Palestinian children have been killed since January 2000. From January to August 2023 Israel has killed at least 38 Palestinian children, injured almost 1,000, and imprisoned 160. Beyond these shocking numbers, there is an evident pattern in Israeli policies. More


Glen Johnson: All Downhill For Zelensky After NATO Summit

Leading up to last month’s NATO summit the collective West could barely contain its disappointment in Ukraine’s much anticipated counter-offensive. Images of Western military hardware burning on the Pontic-Caspian steppe did little to boost egos in Washington, Brussels, & London. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 