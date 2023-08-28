Fine Art Prints Now Available On Photo Prints Now Mobile App

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 28 August 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Photo Prints Now

28 August 2023, Sydney Australia: Photo Prints Now, a trailblazer in the photo printing realm, has unveiled its latest feature: Fine Art Prints ordering from mobile apps. This avant-garde addition empowers art aficionados to curate and order a myriad of art pieces, all from the convenience of their phones. The curated selection available in the mobile apps spans:

Quote Posters: Immerse yourself in a world of inspiration with designs that resonate with diverse moods and settings.

Matisse Prints: Celebrate the genius of Matisse with artworks that encapsulate the essence of his iconic masterpieces.

Botanical Prints: Infuse your space with the tranquility of nature through these intricate designs.

Abstract Art Prints: Dive deep into the world of abstract with artworks that stir emotions and provoke thought.

Kids Wall Art: Craft a magical realm for the little ones with enchanting designs.

The Photo Prints Now iPhone and Android photo print app, always a beacon of innovation, not only allows users to print photos from phones but also introduces the feature for creating personalised wall art. This fusion of technology and art ensures that every print is not just a picture, but a story waiting to be told. Photo Prints Now and art print ordering is one of the growing suite of technologies from photo and retail specialist, MEA.

"In the digital age, we're redefining the art experience. Our Fine Art Prints feature is more than just an addition; it's a revolution, bringing art galleries to the palm of your hand," shared Rod Macfarlane, Executive Director at MEA.

About MEA: MEA is a leader in the photo and retail industry. Using cutting-edge e-commerce and print shop management software, as well as proprietary ad tech MEA helps photo and retail businesses grow. MEA's technology platform supports over 21,000 stores and photo labs across 11 countries. Their portfolio of supported photo printing brands are includes Photo Prints+, Photo Prints Now, Local Prints Now, and Printicular.

