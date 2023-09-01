Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF Personnel Plant Mangroves, Grow Connections In Disaster Preparation Exercise

Friday, 1 September 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Twelve New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel are joining the US Navy ship USS Pearl Harbor, as eight nations combine for an exercise aimed at preparing Indo-Pacific countries’ responses to a large-scale disaster.

Captain Jon Beadsmoore (far left) helps plant 4000 mangroves on the banks of an estuary in the Matainoco village, Fiji. Photo credit: Petty Officer Second Class Deirdre Marsac

Over the next four months, they will carry out a range of roles in their areas of expertise, such as physical training instruction, chaplaincy, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, musicians, cultural advisors and dentistry.

They will join nearly 1500 personnel from Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Exercise Pacific Partnership takes place each year and was developed as a way to improve on the disjointed humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) response to the 2004 Indonesian earthquake and tsunami.

This year the New Zealanders are joining the exercise in a staggered fashion for the leg that will take them through the Philippines, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Tonga.

Royal New Zealand Navy Captain Jon Beadsmoore has been on the exercise staff since July and holds the role of multinational operations coordination cell director.

He is working alongside Flight Lieutenant Stephen Crawford of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, coordinating the participation of international personnel joining the mission.

Captain Beadsmoore said the mission was considerably more wide-ranging than any HADR exercise he had been on before.

He joined the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force ship Shimokita before transferring to the USS Pearl Harbor.

“Engaging with Fijian, Japanese, United States and New Zealand service people to support resilience building during Shimokita’s mission-stop in Suva has been a very busy but rewarding experience,” he said.

“Building relationships with other nations’ personnel and understanding how they operate is essential when you’re called to assist in a real life humanitarian emergency.”

A highlight of the deployment so far was planting 4000 mangrove seedlings on the banks of a Fijian estuary, where, as the climate changes, the village of Matainoco experiences flooding and salt water contamination of farm land.

Captain Beadsmoore and Flight Lieutenant Crawford joined Fijian, Japanese and United States Navy personnel to plant the mangroves, where the head of the village said many traditional subsistence crops were no longer able to be grown.

Exercise Pacific Partnership 23 is led by United States Navy Captain Claudine Caluori, Commander of Destroyer Squadron Thirty One. Ships involved include the Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor, the Independence class littoral combat ship USS Jackson and Republic of Korea tank landing ship Cheon Ja Bong.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Torture & Over 2,000 Prison Tariffs In UK

At the end of last year, nearly 2,900 people were still serving IPP sentences. A recent UK Parliamentary report highlighted the significant psychological harm suffered by these prisoners, including high levels of self-harm and suicide. More


UN News: Support For Children As Wildfires Rage Across Greece

Fuelled by record temperatures & high winds, the deadly fires have claimed 27 lives, including two children - both asylum seekers. They were among 18 bodies discovered on 22 August in the national forest of Dadia, reportedly all asylum seekers. A 19th body was found last Thursday. More


UN News: ‘Atrocious Crime’ Of Enforced Disappearances

Enforced disappearance has regularly been used as a tool for instilling fear and exert control over a population. The feeling of insecurity it generates is not limited to close relatives of the disappeared, but also their communities and society as a whole. More

UN News: Hundreds Of Thousands In SE Asia Trafficked By Online Scammers

Victims face a range of serious violations & abuses, including threats to their safety and security. Many have been subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, arbitrary detention, sexual violence, forced labour, and other human rights abuses. More


UN News: Widespread Learning Loss In Ukraine Due To War & COVID-19

Up to 57% of teachers report a deterioration in students’ Ukrainian language abilities, up to 45% of educators point to a reduction in maths skills, while 52% report a reduction in foreign language abilities. More


UN News: Niger Spiralling Into ‘Protection Crisis’

Food and commodity prices jumped after sanctions were introduced, while the security situation & fuel shortages have seriously impacted aid workers’ mobility, keeping them from reaching those most in need. If humanitarians are unable to bring in food and medical assistance, the effects may be “catastrophic”. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 