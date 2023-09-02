Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani Following Coup In Gabon

We add our voice to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ firm condemnation of the ongoing coup in Gabon and deep concern at the announcement of election results amidst reports of serious infringements of fundamental freedoms.

We call for human rights and the rule of law to be fully protected and respected, in line with Gabon’s international treaty obligations, and for all actors to observe restraint and reject violence in all its forms.

We will continue to follow the situation closely.

