Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

AVIA And AVISI Combine Forces With An MOU To Fight Against Piracy And Protect And Promote Content In Indonesia

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MOU marks closer collaboration and a significant step towards fighting online piracy in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Aug 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) and the Video Streaming Association of Indonesia (AVISI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Jakarta. The signing, held at the Coalition Against Piracy's (CAP's) State of Piracy Summit, sees AVIA and AVISI come together to both fight online piracy in Indonesia and promote awareness of the efforts to do so.

The MOU represents a significant step forward for AVIA and AVISI in combining their resources to combat online piracy in Indonesia and protect Indonesia's creative and media industries. Representatives from Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) were also in attendance at the signing of the MOU, which followed a panel at the State of Piracy Summit hosted by AVIA and attended by representatives from Kominfo and AVISI.

The signing of the MOU comes at a time when CAP's most recent annual consumer surveys show that 54% of consumers in Indonesia access pirate services in 2023, the fourth highest incidence of piracy in the region. There is however growing awareness of the downsides of piracy with 94% of Indonesian consumers believing that online piracy has negative consequences, the highest percentage in the region, with damage to the creative industry being the biggest perceived negative impact.

Ajeng Parameswari, General Secretary of AVISI, emphasizing the core mission behind AVISI's inception: "AVISI was established to cultivate a thriving ecosystem for the digital-creative industry, one that harmonizes seamlessly with the video streaming business model. Yet, the primary challenge we confront today is the pervasive threat of piracy."

Ajeng further underscored the imperative for a collective, amplified response to piracy: "AVISI is delighted to announce a pivotal partnership with AVIA, aiming to widen the battle against piracy, transcending borders and safeguarding content not only within Indonesia but also on an international scale. The eradication of piracy is a shared responsibility, one that must resonate as a resounding deterrent to those who perpetrate it. In this endeavor, government support is pivotal."

The AVISI and AVIA partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle against piracy, reaffirming AVISI's unwavering dedication to upholding a piracy-free digital-creative industry. Together, they pledge to strengthen defenses, promote legal access to content, and champion the rights of content creators, ensuring that creativity thrives and piracy recedes.

"We are delighted to join with AVISI to continue the fight against online video piracy," said Louis Boswell, CEO, AVIA. Boswell also noted, "Piracy is the single biggest problem the video industry faces and to solve the problem there has to be a multi-pronged approach. With the creation of AVISI, I believe we will have greater success and engagement with the industry in Indonesia to continue working towards solutions. And we have to acknowledge the great support of government with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) who have been such great partners in addressing and mitigating the problems of piracy. With our new relationship with AVISI and Kominfo support, I am more optimistic than ever that momentum is growing which will continue to stem the tide of piracy in Indonesia."

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Access Now: How Dirty Data Entraps Salvadoran Immigrants To US

For decades, El Salvador’s government has failed to address gang violence in a way that safeguards human rights. At the same time, the National Police have been empowered with sweeping authority, arresting people for personal reasons and identifying individuals as gang members or criminals in transnational databases without verifiable evidence of an alleged crime. More


IPMSDL: Bolivia’s Aymara Nation - Indigenous Climate Issues

The Aymara Nation faces several challenges such as poverty, discrimination, limited access to the justice system, violation of human rights, lack of protection for traditional knowledge, lack of access to drinking water, and lack of access to comprehensive health care for Indigenous. More


UN News: Iran's Draft Hijab Law Is Gender Apartheid

The draft law imposes severe punishments on women for non-compliance which may lead to violent enforcement. It also violates the right to take part in cultural life, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to peaceful protest, and the right to access social, educational, and health services. More

UN News: 200,000 Children At Risk Of Starvation In Mali

A nexus of protracted armed conflict, internal displacement, and limited humanitarian access threatens to plunge nearly 1M children into acute malnutrition, with at least 200,000 at risk of dying of hunger if life-saving aid fails to reach them. More


UN Human Rights Council: Climate Change In The Bahamas

After five major hurricanes in the past decade, the Bahamas face unique challenges including an economy heavily dependent on tourism, a high cost of living, and a constant risk of devastating climate-related disasters. It was most recently hit by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which caused US$ 3.4B in damage, nearly 25% of the country’s GDP. More


OHCHR: Torture & Over 2,000 Prison Tariffs In UK

At the end of last year, nearly 2,900 people were still serving IPP sentences. A recent UK Parliamentary report highlighted the significant psychological harm suffered by these prisoners, including high levels of self-harm and suicide. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 